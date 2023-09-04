Oliver Townend’s joy and Tom McEwen’s misfortune – what the horse world is talking about





1. Oliver Townend winning Burghley for the third time

Oliver Townend won the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials this weekend for the third time – the second with this incredible horse, Ballaghmor Class. Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s gelding, who won here with Oliver as a 10-year-old in 2017, was second going into the final phase. They jumped clear until the final fence fell, but when overnight leaders Tim Price and Vitali picked up 12 faults, the victory was handed to Oliver and “Thomas”.

2. Tom McEwen’s difficult weekend at Burghley

Oliver’s Olympic teammate Tom McEwen experienced a challenging day on Saturday when a horse he counts as family, double Olympic medallist Toledo De Kerser, pulled up on course with an injury. Earlier in the day Tom finished clear with 18.8 time-faults on Luna Mist, who lay 19th overnight but was withdrawn before Sunday’s trot-up. Tom shared an update on Instagram saying: “Toledo is family, my best friend whom I owe everything to and to all of us he is so, so special. But sadly he picked up an injury after the Trout Hatchery after flying around the course and feeling great. Thank you so much to the Burghley team for their quick reaction and help with Toledo. With some rest and some time in the field, hopefully we will all be able to enjoy Toledo doing what he loves again.”

3. Ros Canter’s unlucky fall

Badminton winner and European double gold medallist Ros Canter dropped out of contention at Burghley on cross-country day when she suffered a fall from Pencos Crown Jewel at fence 20abc, the Dairy Mound. The mare, who is owned by Kate James and Annie Makin, had been fifth after the dressage. The pair had jumped clear up until the mare left a leg at part b, a triple bar arrowhead, which tipped Ros out of the saddle. Both horse and rider walked away.

4. Celebrating Britain’s top amateur riders

Horse & Hound is delighted to welcome Spillers as a sponsor for the Horse & Hound Awards 2023, which are once again being held in partnership with NAF. Nominations for this year’s awards celebrating the stars of equestrianism – both household names and unsung heros – are now open.

Claire Dyett, marketing manager for the SPILLERS brand, said: “We are proud to sponsor the Amateur Rider of the Year award as a part of our long-term partnership with Horse & Hound. Here at team SPILLERS we are passionate about equestrianism. Many of us have horses of our own and know how hard amateur riders work, day in day out, giving their all to their precious horses and the sport they love. Being able to recognise the commitment and achievements of the amateur rider with this sponsorship is a true reflection of our brand ethos as partners in care and we hope you will all be inspired to nominate and vote for a deserving winner.”

