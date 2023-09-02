Incredible rounds, smart debuts and heartbreak: 11 must-reads about Burghley cross-country day





The cross-country day is now complete at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2023 and it was another day of drama, spell-binding rounds and high-profile upsets. Here is a round-up of the key stories you won’t want to miss from Saturday 2 September

It was an action-packed Defender Burghley Horse Trials cross-country day, over Derek di Grazia’s track.

Tim Price holds the lead after jumping clear but finishing 20 seconds over the time with Vitali.

Oliver Townend had a rough start to the day…

…but it ended well with Ballaghmor Class

Some of the early riders enjoyed fantastic rounds and have reaped the rewards

There was drama for Ros Canter, who was in fifth after the dressage

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country day was disappointing for Tom McEwen, who was in fourth after dressage

Pippa Funnell and Sam Watson enjoyed good rounds

We caught up with Sam’s wife and groom Sparkles Watson prior to him going cross-country

Burghley dreams were dashed for some experienced partnerships…

…but British first-timer Emma Thomas enjoyed a fantastic round

We also met Boyd Martin’s groom Steph Simpson, to find out what it’s like working for the top US rider

