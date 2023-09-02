



Despite hailing from a non-horsey family, Steph Simpson has forged a career for herself in the equestrian industry, and she’s been USA team eventer Boyd Martin’s groom since 2018.

Steph was born in Northern Vermont and she grew up on a dairy farm, so horses weren’t intended to be a part of her life.

“My parents were adamant that horses weren’t to be for me,” explains Steph, who is attending her first Defender Burghley Horse Trials this year as Boyd Martin’s groom. “However, when some family bought a boarding stables I started working there during the holidays. When I went to university to study animal science I was encouraged to look into different careers in the equine industry.”

Steph began her route into the industry as a working student. She initially joined Jane Sleeper before she headed over to Dom and Jimmie Schramm’s yard.

“I met Boyd during my time with the Schramms, and in May 2018 he reached out to me asking if I’d like to join his team as a groom,” says Steph.

When asked what her favourite aspect of being Boyd Martin’s groom is, Steph says she enjoys the chaos.

“We have a busy yard with lots of going on, and while it might seem overwhelming to the outside eye it’s actually such a fun job; I embrace the chaos!

“One of my career highlights, and a huge goal achieved, was attending the Olympics. But all of these big international events, including Pau and Kentucky, are fun to go to. There are a great group of grooms on the circuit, too, and an event like Burghley is a chance to catch up with everyone.

“My advice to anyone looking to get into grooming is to understand that there are stepping stones in this career. Everyone wants to go to the big events but you have to sweat it out at the small horse trials initially, taking the younger horses to their first events in all weathers. You have to climb the ladder and understand that it’s not all five-stars and international events. You have to stick with it long enough to make the right moves, but if you do, you can end up in a great position with lots of options. People appreciate hard-working, reliable people, so try and keep a perspective in the early days and you can go far.”

This is Steph’s first Burghley Horse Trials. She is responsible for both of Boyd’s rides, the long-established star Tsetserleg (Thomas) and his 2021 Maryland five-star winner On Cue.

“We headed to JFK airport in New York last Thursday before the horses flew on Friday,” Steph explains. “We arrived in the UK, stabled at Kevin McNab’s yard in Surrey for a few days and then we headed to Burghley. It’s been a relatively short trip.

“Both of the horses have travelled all over the world, and they’re very easy to do which makes my life easier. The hardest thing is ensuring that we have all their stuff packed up. This is my first trip to Burghley, but it definitely lives up to its reputation.”

Both Thomas and Cue will keep Boyd Martin’s groom Steph busy all week, but she says that she knows them both inside out.

“I’ve travelled with both of them a lot, and they’re so used to travelling together now. Que is a spooky mare, but she’s never naughty. She’s social on her time. Thomas has a huge personality and he’s a very curious guy.”

On day one of the competition, Que scored 31.8 for her dressage attempt. When Steph chatted Thomas was gearing up for his test later in the day. He finished his dressage performance on 28.1.

“Ahead of his test, Thomas will do some trotting poles; Boyd likes to move his body and get him using himself ahead of his test. As Que has finished her flat work, she had a hack and a canter this morning.”

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the Burghley action. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in: