Ros Canter out of contention on Burghley Horse Trials cross-country day





Ros Canter is out of contention at the 2023 Defender Burghley Horse Trials. She suffered a fall from Pencos Crown Jewel, who is owned by Kate James and Annie Makin and who had been fifth after the dressage, on the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course at fence 20abc, the Dairy Mound.

The mare had looked quite keen on her way around the track, although they had jumped clear up until she left a leg at part b, a triple bar arrowhead, which tipped Ros out of the saddle. Both horse and rider walked away.

So far the Burghley Horse Trials cross-country course has caused its fair share of problems, with Burghley first-timer Greta Mason and Cooley For Sure having a run out at the final part of the Leaf Pit (fence 7), although they went on to complete.

“There were definitely some moments and I had hoped to be a bit smoother,” explained Greta. “But my horse is so genuine and he really did get me out of trouble a couple of times.”

Sweden’s Christoffer Forsberg came unstuck at Defender Valley at fence five when his mount Con Classic 2 left a leg at the first element. Christoffer tried his best to stay on, but gravity eventually took over.

Nicky Hill enjoyed a good clear jumping round with MGH Bingo Boy. They came home with 21.6 time-faults, despite taking a lengthy long route at Defender Valley. Given the influence so far of this year’s course, this will help move them up the leaderboard having been 41st after the first phase.

