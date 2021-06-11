Nicola Wilson, Laura Collett and Yasmin Ingham lead at the end of Bicton dressage

Nicola Wilson sits at the head of affairs in the Bicton Horse Trials dressage for the CCI4*-L after the first few days of the Chedington-supported event. She scored 28.7 this morning on JL Dublin.
Laura Collett has taken second place in the Chedington CCI4*-L with the experienced Mr Bass, 0.5 of a penalty behind Nicola.
Thursday’s leaders Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On now sit third, while Pippa has also claimed fifth place with Maybach.
- Find out who Pippa paid tribute to for their help this week
Piggy March is wedged between Pippa’s two horses on Brookfield Quality, whose test this morning scored 29.6.
William Fox-Pitt and Ros Canter both did strong tests this afternoon to slot into 11th and 13th, while Kitty King withdrew Cristal Fontaine after a performance that would have left her 10th.
- Discover why Kitty withdrew
Bicton Horse Trials dressage: CCI4*-S
It was a tough day for those who wanted to break into the placings in the Chedington CCI4*-S, after yesterday’s extraordinarily high standard.
Laura Collett still holds the lead, while Alex Hua Tian slotted Jilsonne Van Bareelhof into second, just ahead of his other ride Don Geniro.
- Find out why Jilsonne Van Bareelhof is known as Chocs or Chocolate
Two more international riders broke into the top 10 towards the end of the day, with Japan’s Kazuma Tomoto claiming eighth on Vinci De La Vigne and New Zealand’s Jesse Campbell now sitting 10th on Gambesie.
More about Bicton:
Palomino event horse tackles her first four-star: ‘She absolutely adores the jumping’ *H&H Plus*
The palomino mare The Dumb Blonde attracts plenty of curious glances, but this unusual looking advanced event horse loves her
William Fox-Pitt in the placings in Bicton CCI4*-L dressage as another British Olympian withdraws from top 10 *H&H Plus*
Subscribe to Horse & Hound – save money and enjoy free delivery
If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription
Bicton Horse Trials dressage: under-25
Yasmin Ingham was the last rider to go in the under-25 CCI4*-L and shot to the top after scoring 26.9 with last year’s British eight- and nine-year-old champion Banzai Du Loir.
Bubby Upton now holds second on Cola III and third on last night’s leader, Cannavaro.
Heidi Coy sits fourth on Russal Z, one of three rides for her in this class, and France’s Barbara Sayous is fifth on the British-bred Opposition Filmstar.
- Read Heidi’s analysis of her test
Ailsa Wates is sixth on Woodlands Persuasion and Felicity Collins’ good test on RSH Contend Or today earned her overnight seventh.
Read more about Bicton in next week’s magazine and online throughout the week.