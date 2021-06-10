



Laura Collett took top spot in the battle between the British Olympic nominated riders on the first day of Bicton Horse Trials dressage today (10 June), at the event supported by Chedington.

Laura and London 52 scored 21 in the Chedington CCI4*-S.

They sit just 0.6 of a penalty ahead of China’s Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro, who hold second place.

The next five places are all held by pairs on the British Tokyo nominations list, with Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser tied for third with Ros Canter and Allstar B, having both scored 23.

There is also a tie for fifth, with Piggy March (Brookfield Inocent) scoring 23.1 and Kitty King (Vendredi Biats) matching that.

Oliver Townend is seventh on Cooley Master Class – who is on the Olympic nomination reserve list, pending a qualification.

The final two pairs from the British Olympic nomination list hold 12th, for Nicola Wilson and Bulana, and 13th, for Pippa Funnell riding Majas Hope.

Bicton Horse Trials dressage: CCI4*-L

Pippa Funnell holds the lead in the Chedington CCI4*-L. Her test on Billy Walk On was the penultimate of the day and scored 29.4.

It was all change at the top in this class at the end as final horse Vanir Kamira, ridden by Piggy March, also claimed third on 29.9.

Long-time leader Laura Collett now sits second with Dacapo on 29.7.

Two horses from Britain’s Olympic nomination reserve list are hot on the heels of the top three, with Corouet (Sarah Bullimore) fourth on 30.2 and Shadow Man II (Ben Hobday) fifth on 30.8.

More on Bicton:

Bicton Horse Trials dressage: under-25 CCI4*-L

Bubby Upton lies in pole position in the under-25 section, having scored 28.3 on Cannavaro.

She was the only rider to break the 30-barrier in this class today, with France’s Barbara Sayous second on 30.6 with Opposition Filmstar. Ailsa Wates and Woodlands Persuasion sit third on 30.8, Katie Bleloch (Goldlook) and Yasmin Ingham (Rehy DJ) fifth.

Read more about Bicton in next week’s magazine and online throughout the week.