



The Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF and Agria are back, for their 10th year, and once again you have the chance to nominate the shining equine and human stars of the year.

The H&H team is delighted to confirm that nominations are open for our annual awards, which seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

“We are really excited for this the 10th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria – we’ve so enjoyed bringing these awards to the industry for the past decade,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“We are thrilled every year by the enthusiasm from readers to nominate their heroes and the warmth with which those nominations and awards are received.”

As previously, the winners will be nominated and voted for by you. We are excited to be planning a glittering ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 27 November, when hundreds of people will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscars-style speeches and dancing.

Nominations can be made online now

“It really does mean the world to riders, grooms, vets, farriers, volunteers and all involved that people take the time to recognise their achievements and contribution by putting them forward for an H&H Award,” Sarah said. “It really is the way to say ‘You’re amazing, I appreciate you, you inspire me, you’ve changed my outlook or my life, thank you so much for all you do’, whether or not they end up being shortlisted or go on to win.

“If you’ve ever been nominated for an award yourself you’ll remember how chuffed you felt that someone took time out of their busy lives to do that for you.”

The only issue is that the equestrian world is so full of amazing people, horses and ponies that narrowing down the finalists can be a challenge.

Celebrating our horses

“And these awards aren’t just for the people involved, they’re the ultimate opportunity to celebrate the horses who, let’s face it, riders would agree are the real stars of the show – from the supreme champions and European medallists to the star pony who has introduced countless children to the sport or the horse of a lifetime who their owner couldn’t be without,” Sarah said. “There’s a category for all these wonderful animals we are privileged to work with.

“A huge thanks goes once again to title sponsors NAF and Agria, as well as all our individual category sponsors, who enable us to bring this event to life and give readers the opportunity to nominate, vote for, recognise and celebrate their equine and human heroes.”

After the close of nominations at 5pm on 18 September, the H&H judging panel will decide on shortlists for each award. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of the nominees’ dedication and achievement.

We will announce the shortlists on 16 October, and voting closes at 11.59pm on 23 October.

We invite nominations for 15 awards this year, celebrating equine and human household names and lesser-known heroes who deserve a moment in the spotlight.

The categories are:

Dressage Horse of the Year

Hit Air Event Horse of the Year

Showjumping Horse of the Year

Show Horse of the Year

Zoetis Professional Rider of the Year

Amateur Rider of the Year

Young Rider of the Year

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Absorbine Groom of the Year

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Spillers Horse Feeds Pony of the Year

Agria Horse of a Lifetime

Inspiration of the Year

H&H Podcast Unsung Hero of the Year

The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award is open to public nominations, but the winner will be selected by a panel to celebrate the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.

