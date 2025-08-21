



The event horse who has thrilled the crowds with his or her skill and bravery across the disciplines.

For the third year in a row, we will crown the best horses in their individual sports based on your votes as part of the annual Horse & Hound Awards. Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a horse for the Hit Air Event Horse of the Year award

Previous Event Horse of the Year Award winners

The previous winners of the Event Horse of the Year Award are:

2024: London 52, Laura Collett’s three-time five-star-winning ride who led Britain to Olympic team gold and snaffled his own individual bronze in Paris

Laura Collett’s three-time five-star-winning ride who led Britain to Olympic team gold and snaffled his own individual bronze in Paris 2023: Lordships Graffalo, Ros Canter’s brilliant partner who won Badminton and the Europeans

Prior to 2023, the Horse of the Year Award ran across all equestrian disciplines, and the winners include:

2022 : Vanir Kamira , the much-loved veteran mare, who added Burghley to her previous Badminton win

: , the much-loved veteran mare, who added Burghley to her previous Badminton win 2021 : the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion Explosion W , ride of Ben Maher

: the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion , ride of Ben Maher 2020 : the legendary Valegro was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers

: the legendary was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers 2019 : Piggy French’s ride Vanir Kamira may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley”

: Piggy French’s ride may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley” 2018 : Arctic Soul , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall

: , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall 2017 : Nip Tuck , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner

: , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner 2016: Valegro, the elite dressage star and world record breaker, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.