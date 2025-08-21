



Heralding those fabulous ponies who have given their all for their owners and riders over a number of years, and instilled a lifelong love of equestrianism in all who have met, cared for and ridden them.

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate a pony for the Spillers Horse Feeds Pony of the Year award

Previous Pony of the Year winners

Previous winners of this award include:

Forester , an Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) stalwart who served for more than two decades at South Bucks RDA and started the careers of top riders including British medal-winners Natasha Baker and Ricky Balshaw

topped the charts as your Pony of the Decade (2011-2020) Redwings Phoenix , a piebald foal who suffered extensive burns in an apparent arson attack when he was just five weeks old. Sadly, following months of intensive care, Redwings announced that after a skin graft operation, Phoenix did not recover from the general anaesthetic

, a piebald foal who suffered extensive burns in an apparent arson attack when he was just five weeks old. Sadly, following months of intensive care, Redwings announced that after a skin graft operation, Phoenix did not recover from the general anaesthetic Smurf, 30, an amazing eyeless therapy pony who taught children about disabilities and offered comfort to those with dementia. Sadly Smurf is no longer with us, but he has left behind an incredible legacy

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.