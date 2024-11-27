A vintage year of exceptional talent as 2024 Horse & Hound Awards winners crowned





Your human and equine heroes of 2024 have been named at the ninth annual Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria,.

A total of 107,000 votes were cast to determine the winners, whose names who were announced during a ceremony tonight (27 November) at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire. Hundreds of people, including Paris Olympic and Paralympic medallists, amateur riders, vets, farriers, grooms and owners, enjoyed a glamorous evening of champagne, dinner, speeches and dancing the night away.

The winners are:

● Lifetime Achievement Award: William Fox-Pitt

● Swaine Dressage Horse of the Year: Jagerbomb

● Black Nova Designs Event Horse of the Year: London 52

● Showjumping Horse of the Year: Mr Blue Sky UK

● Show Horse of the Year: Mulberry Lane

● Horse & Hound Podcast Professional Rider of the Year: Ros Canter

● Amateur Rider of the Year: Lucy Latta

● Young Rider of the Year: Olli Fletcher

● NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year: Tom Farmer

● Absorbine Groom of the Year: Jackie Potts

● Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year: Philippa Hughes

● Rhinegold Equestrian Inspiration of the Year: Jesse Campbell

● Agria Horse of a Lifetime: Waltham Scorpio

● Dodson & Horrell Team of the Year: British Olympic eventing team

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “The ninth iteration of the Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, proved to be a vintage year, with the most worthy of winners gathering at Dallas Burston Polo Club to be celebrated by their peers.

“The room was filled with exceptionally talented individuals – riders, support teams, vets, grooms, farriers and owners – who set the bar for equestrian management and performance.

“We were honoured to see once again what it means to those who are nominated, shortlisted and supported by some 107,000 votes in these annual awards.

“Once again huge thanks must go to NAF and Agria, and all our category sponsors. And huge congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

