Inspirational Nicola Wilson, world champions and supergrooms: Horse & Hound Awards photos

    • The Horse & Hound Awards 2022, in partnership with NAF, took place on Wednesday evening (30 November) at Cheltenham Racecourse.

    It was a glittering evening with the venue packed with equestrian celebrities celebrating the year of sport and honouring the heroes of 2022. Why not check out the Horse & Hound Awards photos?

    Alison Bell, Emily Latham-Taylor, Libby Seed and Yasmin Ingham

    Eventing world champion Yasmin Ingham (far right), who was shortlisted for the Pikeur Pro Rider of the Year award, her groom Alison Bell (far left), who was shortlisted for the Absorbine Groom of the Year prize, Libby Seed (next to Yasmin), who was named Pivo Amateur Rider of the Year and Emily Latham-Taylor (red dress).

    Horse & Hound Awards photos: Ashleigh and Courtney Wicheard

    Magnolia Cup winner Ashleigh Wicheard (white dress), who was shortlisted for the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year award and Equipe Moment of the Year, and her mother Pat.

    Greg, Sheryl and Trevor Dickens

    Trevor Dickens (far right), whose mare Vanir Kamira won the Bloomfields Horse of the Year title, and his son Greg and Greg’s wife Sheryl.

    Chloe Breen

    Chloe Breen, whose husband Shane was shortlisted for the Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year award after winning this year’s Hickstead Derby.

    Super grooms at the 2022 H&H Awards

    Supergrooms (left to right): Alison Bell, Chloe Fry, Emily Gibson, Ruth Asquith, Amy Phillips, Grace Harris, Mark Davidson and Jess McKie.

    Horse & Hound Awards photos: Haydn Price

    A giggle during the drinks reception for farrier Haydn Price.

    Horse & Hound Awards photos: Elizabeth Cheffings, Sally-Anne Cowley and Nicola McConville

    Liz Cheffings (left), who was shortlisted for the Pivo Amateur of the Year title, with Sally-Anne Cowley and Nicola McConville.

    Dressage world champion Lottie Fry

    Dressage world champion Lottie Fry, who was shortlisted for the Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year award.

    Horse & Hound Awards photos: Primrose Hawker and Craig Messenger

    Primrose Hawker, who was shortlisted for the Absorbine Groom of the Year, chats to Craig Messenger.

    Jane and Mark Buchan

    Baileys’ Jane Buchan and her husband Mark.

    Phoenix Wicheard

    Phoenix Wicheard, whose mother Ashleigh, left, was shortlisted for the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year and Equipe Moment of the Year.

    Horse & Hound Awards photos: Graham Park and Emily Willoughby

    Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year winner Emily Willoughby and Graham Park.

    Tom March

    Piggy March’s husband Tom.

    Sam and Rosie Bescoby

    Sam and Rosie Bescoby – Sam was shortlisted for the Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year honour.

    Isla Miller, Hunter Macdonald and Lucy Stewart

    Isla Miller, who was shortlisted for the Pivo Amateur Rider of the Year, Hunter MacDonald and Lucy Stewart.

    Magnus Nicholson

    Leading show horse producer and judge Magnus Nicholson.

    Hayden Hankey and Hayley Hankey

    Eventing and showing star siblings Hayden and Hayley Hankey.

    Horse & Hound Awards photos: Nick Gauntlett

    Five-star event rider Nick Gauntlett.

    Tayler Pesci-Griffiths, Terina Pesci-Griffiths, David Griffiths

    Tyler Pesci-Griffiths, who was shortlisted in the NAF Five Star Profeet Farrier of the Year category, Terinna Pesci-Griffiths and David Griffiths.

    Oliver Fletcher

    Young showjumper Olli Fletcher.

    Kieran Bayliss, Alison Bell, Yasmin Ingham, Jamie McCanney

    Eventing world champion Yasmin Ingham (second from right) and her boyfriend Jamie McCanney (far right), Yasmin’s groom Alison Bell and her fiancé Kieran Bayliss.

    Horse & Hound Awards photos: Nicola Wilson

    Nicola Wilson, who won the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year award.

    John and Pat Wicheard

    John and Pat Wicheard, whose daughter Ashleigh was on the shortlist for the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year and Equipe Moment of the Year.

