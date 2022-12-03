Inspirational Nicola Wilson, world champions and supergrooms: Horse & Hound Awards photos





The Horse & Hound Awards 2022, in partnership with NAF, took place on Wednesday evening (30 November) at Cheltenham Racecourse.

It was a glittering evening with the venue packed with equestrian celebrities celebrating the year of sport and honouring the heroes of 2022. Why not check out the Horse & Hound Awards photos?

Eventing world champion Yasmin Ingham (far right), who was shortlisted for the Pikeur Pro Rider of the Year award, her groom Alison Bell (far left), who was shortlisted for the Absorbine Groom of the Year prize, Libby Seed (next to Yasmin), who was named Pivo Amateur Rider of the Year and Emily Latham-Taylor (red dress).

Magnolia Cup winner Ashleigh Wicheard (white dress), who was shortlisted for the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year award and Equipe Moment of the Year, and her mother Pat.

Trevor Dickens (far right), whose mare Vanir Kamira won the Bloomfields Horse of the Year title, and his son Greg and Greg’s wife Sheryl.

Chloe Breen, whose husband Shane was shortlisted for the Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year award after winning this year’s Hickstead Derby.

Supergrooms (left to right): Alison Bell, Chloe Fry, Emily Gibson, Ruth Asquith, Amy Phillips, Grace Harris, Mark Davidson and Jess McKie.

A giggle during the drinks reception for farrier Haydn Price.

Liz Cheffings (left), who was shortlisted for the Pivo Amateur of the Year title, with Sally-Anne Cowley and Nicola McConville.

Dressage world champion Lottie Fry, who was shortlisted for the Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year award.

Primrose Hawker, who was shortlisted for the Absorbine Groom of the Year, chats to Craig Messenger.

Baileys’ Jane Buchan and her husband Mark.

Phoenix Wicheard, whose mother Ashleigh, left, was shortlisted for the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year and Equipe Moment of the Year.

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year winner Emily Willoughby and Graham Park.

Piggy March’s husband Tom.

Sam and Rosie Bescoby – Sam was shortlisted for the Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year honour.

Isla Miller, who was shortlisted for the Pivo Amateur Rider of the Year, Hunter MacDonald and Lucy Stewart.

Leading show horse producer and judge Magnus Nicholson.

Eventing and showing star siblings Hayden and Hayley Hankey.

Five-star event rider Nick Gauntlett.

Tyler Pesci-Griffiths, who was shortlisted in the NAF Five Star Profeet Farrier of the Year category, Terinna Pesci-Griffiths and David Griffiths.

Young showjumper Olli Fletcher.

Eventing world champion Yasmin Ingham (second from right) and her boyfriend Jamie McCanney (far right), Yasmin’s groom Alison Bell and her fiancé Kieran Bayliss.

Nicola Wilson, who won the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year award.

John and Pat Wicheard, whose daughter Ashleigh was on the shortlist for the HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year and Equipe Moment of the Year.

Horse & Hound Awards photos by Peter Nixon and Lucy Merrell.

