Glamour and high emotion – check out the photos from the ninth Horse & Hound Awards





The photos from last night’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, are in! It was an evening of high emotion, glamour and fun, with Olympic and Paralympic medallists among those mingling and picking up the honours.

This was the ninth Horse & Hound Awards and the second year the event has been held at Dallas Burston Polo Club, Warwickshire.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner William Fox-Pitt. Is that a tear we see in his eye? We wouldn’t blame him if so, after the touching video of tributes from his team-mates and friends in the sport.

Tom Farmer and his wife Robyn – Tom later picked up the NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year award.

H&H columnist Graham Fletcher presents the Showjumping Horse of the Year Trophy to rider Guy Williams and owner Elaine Annis for Mr Blue Sky UK, while Peter Nixon snaps a photo.

Showing’s finest: Stuart Hollings, Natalie and Simon Reynolds, Magnus Nicholson, Nigel Hollings, Kate Nicholson and Paul Cook.

Philippa Hughes receives congratulations after being named Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year.

Adam Jackson, who was also short-listed for the vet award, and his wife Sadye.

Dressage stars Ruby and Rebecca Hughes.

Ros Canter is interviewed by co-host John Kyle after being named The Horse & Hound Podcast Professional Rider of the Year.

Lucy Latta, who won the Amateur of the Year title (red dress, centre) with connections: her mother Yvonne Latta (black sparkly dress), trainer and cousin Esib Power (coral dress), aunt Margaret Power (black dress), Leslie Crampton (owner of her Badminton Horse Trials runner-up RCA Patron Saint, long-sleeved red dress) and boyfriend Hugh Fitzpatrick (one from end on left), plus Charlie Latta, David Crampton, Paul and Katie Rothwell.

Some 300 guests enjoyed the awards.

Josh Marsden, a nominee in the farrier category, and Chloe Blunden.

Angela Tucker and Matt Glentworth, who were among those representing the Japanese team, who were popular nominees for the new Dodson & Horrell Team of the Year award.

Spouses Rebecca Williams and Michael Annis take in the moment as Guy Williams and Elaine Annis collect Mr Blue Sky UK’s award.

The British Equestrian Trade Association’s Agnieszka Mossakowska and Claire Williams.

H&H vet Karen Coumbe and Paul Blagg.

Emotions run high for Emma and Faye Barrow as Waltham Scorpio, who they lost this year, is named Agria Horse of a Lifetime.

Stallion AI’s Tullis Matson and his wife Sarah.

Successful amateur show rider Floriann Gilston and her husband Ian.

Young Rider of the Year Olli Fletcher (right), his father, H&H columnist Graham (next to him), Olli’s brother Will and Jess Hewlett (left), five-star event rider and Rhinegold Equestrian Inspiration of the Year nominee Bubby Upton (orange dress) and her mother Rachel.

Eventing championship medallist Kitty King (right), with her husband Ben and groom Chloe Fry.

Joy as Mulberry Lane is named Show Horse of the Year and rider Craig Kiddier heads off to collect the award.

Horse & Hound Awards photos by Peter Nixon and Richard Butcher

