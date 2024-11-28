Winners crowned at glittering Horse & Hound Awards, and more things the horse world is talking about





Horse & Hound Awards winners crowned

Equine and human heroes were celebrated in style at the dazzling 2024 Horse & Hound Awards at Dallas Burston Polo Club last night (28 November). H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said that it was an honour to “see once again what it means to those who are nominated, shortlisted and supported by some 107,000 votes in these annual awards”. The awards, held in partnership with NAF and Agria, were attended by some 300 people, including Paris Olympic and Paralympic medallists, amateur riders, vets, farriers, grooms, owners, sponsors and more. William Fox-Pitt, who announced his retirement from top-level eventing at Badminton and officially bowed out in an emotional ceremony at Burghley, was presented with the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award.

See the full list of winners

The future of horse sport

H&H columnist William Funnell shares his thoughts on how to ensure the sport – and way of life – we love remains socially acceptable. William reflects on how the Charlotte Dujardin situation this summer was a “wake-up call”. He also takes a look at the ongoing issues surrounding transporting horses across the Channel, and voices his support for this year’s London International Horse Show schedule.

Read William’s thoughts in full

The Horse & Hound Podcast

Olympic dressage team bronze medallist Becky Moody is the latest guest on The Horse & Hound Podcast. Becky, who partnered Swain Dressage Horse of the Year Jagerbomb in Paris, talks about sliding doors moments in her career, movement in dressage horses, and her Olympic debut. “I really didn’t question his ability to do it – I questioned my ability to cope on a senior championship team,” said Becky, in the 159th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with NAF.

Listen to the latest episode

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now