Winners crowned at glittering Horse & Hound Awards, and more things the horse world is talking about

Equine and human heroes were celebrated in style at the dazzling 2024 Horse & Hound Awards at Dallas Burston Polo Club last night (28 November). H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said that it was an honour to “see once again what it means to those who are nominated, shortlisted and supported by some 107,000 votes in these annual awards”. The awards, held in partnership with NAF and Agria, were attended by some 300 people, including Paris Olympic and Paralympic medallists, amateur riders, vets, farriers, grooms, owners, sponsors and more. William Fox-Pitt, who announced his retirement from top-level eventing at Badminton and officially bowed out in an emotional ceremony at Burghley, was presented with the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award.
The future of horse sport
H&H columnist William Funnell shares his thoughts on how to ensure the sport – and way of life – we love remains socially acceptable. William reflects on how the Charlotte Dujardin situation this summer was a “wake-up call”. He also takes a look at the ongoing issues surrounding transporting horses across the Channel, and voices his support for this year’s London International Horse Show schedule.
The Horse & Hound Podcast
Olympic dressage team bronze medallist Becky Moody is the latest guest on The Horse & Hound Podcast. Becky, who partnered Swain Dressage Horse of the Year Jagerbomb in Paris, talks about sliding doors moments in her career, movement in dressage horses, and her Olympic debut. “I really didn’t question his ability to do it – I questioned my ability to cope on a senior championship team,” said Becky, in the 159th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with NAF.
