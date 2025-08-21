



Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (26 November 2025).

Nominations for this award open on Thursday 21 August, close at 5pm (UK time) on Tuesday 23 September, and can be submitted via the link below.

Nominate an individual for the Young Rider of the Year award

Previous Young Rider of the Year award winners

Previous winners of this award include:

2023: Olli Fletcher , showjumper

, showjumper 2023: Alice Casburn , eventer

, eventer 2022: Joe Stockdale , showjumper

, showjumper 2021: Ruby Hughes , dressage rider and vaulter

, dressage rider and vaulter 2020: Tabitha Kyle , showjumper

, showjumper 2019: Finn Healy , eventer

, eventer 2018: Lottie Fry , dressage rider

, dressage rider 2017: Will Furlong, eventer

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2025

The Horse & Hound Awards are celebrating their 10th year, being held in partnership with NAF and Agria.

As ever, the Horse & Hound Awards winners will be nominated and voted for by you, with the exception of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award, which is decided by a Horse & Hound panel. We will recognise both the big names who have made 2025 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at every level.

The ceremony will take place at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where some 300 people, including stars of this summer’s European Championships, will enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals, Oscar-style speeches and dancing on Wednesday 26 November.