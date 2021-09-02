Emily Moffitt provides Team GB with a timely boost at European Showjumping Championships





Great Britain’s Emily Moffitt returned home with just four faults to add on day two of the 2021 European Showjumping Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany, on Thursday (2 September).

Riding her brilliant five-star performer Winning Good, owned by Poden Farms and her parents Neil and Heidi Moffitt, she just fell foul of the oxer immediately after the water jump.

The 12-year-old Winningmood gelding was fighting for his head round Frank Rothenberger’s 1.60m track, but Emily did well to hold him together in the lovely turf arena at Ludger Beerbaum’s Riesenbeck base. Adding four penalties to yesterday’s individual score of 8.12 gave Emily a total after day two of 12.12.

Emily, who is trained by the Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher, was the second of Great Britain’s riders to jump in day two of three rounds to decide the team medals at the European Showjumping Championships.

She followed Great Britain’s pathfinder Georgia Tame and Z7 Ascot, who produced a nine-fault total round. Emily was followed in to the ring by her team-mates Joe Stockdale (Equine America Cacharel) and William Whitaker (Galtur).

Great Britain’s performance manager Di Lampard has selected a relatively young and inexperienced squad for these European Showjumping Championships and her riders were up against some of the world’s leading athletes. Day two’s contest was proving particularly tricky, with clear rounds very thin on the ground, especially in the early stages.

The team medals are decided tomorrow (Friday 3 September) with the individual championships concluding on Sunday (5 September).

