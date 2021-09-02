What time the Brits are in action at the Europeans today, plus how to watch





The team competition at the European Showjumping Championships continues this afternoon (2 September), with all four British riders in action.

The Nations Cup competition, in which both team and individual riders jump, starts at 1pm German time (12pm BST) with the eight individual riders coming into the ring first. All combinations carry forward penalty points calculated from their finishing positions in yesterday’s speed class.

European Showjumping Championships approx times: British riders

Georgia Tame and Z7 Ascot: approx 1.18pm local time; 12.18pm UK time

Emily Moffitt and Winning Good: approx 1.26pm local time; 12.26am UK time

Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel: approx 1.36pm local time; 12.36pm UK time

William Whitaker and Galtur: approx 13.46pm local time; 12.46pm UK time

Czech rider Vladimir Tretera, on Gangster VH Noddevelt, will be the last rider of the teams in 11th-15th place, then the first rider of the teams in the top 10, Zascha Nygaard Andreasen on Quinn 33, will be in the ring at about 13.50pm (12.50pm).

The first Irish rider will be Daniel Coyle on Legacy, at about 1.56pm (12.56pm), with Michael Duffy and Zilton SL Z in at about 2.31pm (1.31pm). Eoin McMahon and Chacon 2 are due to jump at about 2.51pm (1.51pm) and Mark McAuley on Jasco VD Bisschop at about 3.11pm (2.11pm).

Defending champion Martin Fuchs, on Leone Jei, will jump at about 2.59pm (1.59pm), yesterday’s winners David Will and C Vier go second-last at about 3.21pm (2.21pm) and Olympic silver medallist Peder Fredricson, on Catch Me Not S, rounds off the class at about 3.23pm (2.23pm).

The top 10 teams after today’s competition will go through to tomorrow’s second Nations Cup round, which will decide the team medals. All faults will be carried forward.

The competition is being broadcast and we have all the details on how to watch the European Showjumping Championships live for you via this link.

