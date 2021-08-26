



The FEI European Showjumping Championships kicks off on 1 September in Riesenbeck in Germany, the base of former Olympic champion Ludger Beerbaum, but will you be able to watch the European Showjumping Championships live if you’re unable to be there in person?

That depends on whether or not you have an account with FEI.TV/ClipMyHorse.TV, which will be broadcasting all of the showjumping action live for those with a premium subscription. Commentary will be available in English, German, French, Spanish or Dutch.

For those in the UK, the BBC is expected to show both rounds of the team competition on its Red Button service, as well as a highlights programme at 2pm on Monday 6 September on BBC2.

For those who can watch, you can look forward to five days of outstanding equestrian sport at international top level where 76 combinations from 23 nations will do battle for European medals.

How to watch the European Showjumping Championships

Wednesday 1 September

8.50am (BST): First qualifying competition – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Thursday 2 September

10.50am (BST): Second qualifying competition and round one of the team final – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV and on the BBC Red Button

Friday 3 September

10.50am (BST): Second qualifying competition and second round of the team final – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV and and on the BBC Red Button

Sunday 5 September

11.50am (BST): Individual first round – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

3pm (BST): Individual second round – FEI.TV via ClipMyHorse.TV

Monday 6 September

2pm (BST): European Showjumping championships highlights programme – BBC2

