2021 European Showjumping Championships tickets





Tickets for the European Showjumping Championships, which are being held at former Olympic champion Ludger Beerbaum’s base at Riesenbeck in Germany from 1 to 5 September 2021, are now on sale.

At the moment, there are a limited number of tickets available, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. These are season tickets for the grandstand and tickets for the standing area too. However, if restrictions lift and allow, more tickets may be released.

“Depending on how the hopefully more relaxed corona-related restrictions develop, we will be allowed to sell more tickets in the near future,” explained event director Karsten Lütteken. “We are in constant exchange with the local authorities and firmly assume that there will be more tickets on sale and that we will be able to increase the number of tickets on a regular basis before the start of the Championship.”

Here is the current list of tickets available…

Season ticket uncovered seating area – all days of competition: €159

Season ticket standing area – all days of competition: €75

Parking – all days of competition: €19

Your key questions answered

As of 14 July 2021, Germany is currently on the amber list for entering England.

From 7 July, the UK is designated as a “high-incidence area”, which means that you may only enter Germany from the UK if you are fully vaccinated (for any travel purpose), a German citizen, resident, or their spouse/partner/child under 18, serve in an important role or have an urgent need to travel. Otherwise travellers may not enter Germany from the UK. Travel from the UK is generally subject to pre-departure digital registration and 10-day quarantine with test and release available after five days. The fully vaccinated are exempt from quarantine. Unvaccinated children under 12 years of age are allowed to enter Germany if they present proof of a negative test result and travel with at least one fully vaccinated parent.

From 19 July, travellers to England who have been fully vaccinated by the NHS and whose vaccination was at least 14 days ago, with appropriate proof (for example, through the NHS app), can travel to England without having to go into quarantine. According to information from the British government, an adjustment of this regulation for people travelling from other countries is being planned.

Should there be a complete or partial ban (or restriction) on spectators at short notice due to legal requirements, tickets that have already been paid for and can no longer attend the event will be refunded.

To enter the grounds, you must be in possession of a personalised admission ticket and also prove that you have been vaccinated, have recovered or have tested negative within the past 48 hours.

Travel insurance is recommended and many companies are now offering “Covid cover”.

When searching for a policy, make sure you look for the following things:

Coronavirus medical and repatriation cover, to cover you if you’re infected when you’re away.

Coronavirus cancellation cover, which you’ll need if you want to be able to claim on insurance for refunds if Covid stops you travelling for any reason.

Scheduled airline failure insurance (SAFI) to cover you if your airline goes bust.

Excesses: This is what you’ll pay towards what your insurer pays out. You’ll need to be able to afford them if you’re claiming.

Location

This year’s European Showjumping Championships is taking place in Riesenbeck, which is located in north-west Germany, between Muenster and Osnabrueck.

The event will offer great facilities for horses and humans, as it is this year hosted by Riesenbeck International Equestrian Centre, a facility developed principally by four-time Olympic Champion and six-time European Champion Ludger Beerbaum and Baron Constantin Heereman.

For more information, visit: www.riesenbeck2021.com

