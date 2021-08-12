Britain and Ireland reveal teams for European Showjumping Championships





The British and Irish riders selected for the European Showjumping Championships teams have been revealed.

The riders who will be carrying British hopes while competing at former Olympic champion Ludger Beerbaum’s base in Riesenbeck, Germany (1-5 September) are:

Emily Moffitt, 22, with Poden Farms and Neil and Heidi Moffitt’s Winning Good

Joe Stockdale, 21, with Joy Cocklin’s Equine America Cacharel

Georgia Tame, 23, with Breen Equestrian Ltd, Shane Breen and Team Z7’s Z7 Ascot

William Whitaker, 31, with Philip Tuckwell’s Galtur

Emily, Joe and Georgia – and all four horses – are making their senior team debut. William rode at the World Equestrian Games in 2018, and the Europeans in 2017.

British Equestrian showjumping performance manager Di Lampard said having the “additional bonus” of the European Championships this year after the Olympics had given the selectors the opportunity to field an “exciting young team”.

“Championship experience is vital for any rider in their career and Emily, Joe, Georgia and William certainly have the potential to become mainstays of the British team for years to come,” said Di.

“I’m really looking forward to leading them in Germany and beyond.”

The selected Irish riders are:

Daniel Coyle, 27, with Ariel Grange & Daniel Coyle’s Legacy

Michael Duffy, 27, with HMF Equestrian & Katherine Duffy’s Zilton SL Z

Mark McAuley, 24, with Scea La Tuiliere & Mark’s Jasco VD Bisschop

Eoin McMahon, 26, with Madeleine Winter-Schulze’s Chacon 2

The reserve is Bertram Allen, 26, with Ballywalter Farm’s Harley VD Bisschop

“We are really looking forward to competing at these championships,” said Irish showjumping team manager Michael Blake.

“We have some exciting new combinations who have been in impressive form in recent months and this is a great opportunity for them to jump at a European Championships where the competition will be intense and the squad also includes a nice balance of experienced riders.”

