Eight British combinations longlisted for the European Dressage Championships





British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have put forward eight pairs as longlisted entries for the FEI European Dressage Championships, in Hagen, Germany, on 7-12 September.

The squad of four combinations, plus reserves, will be announced on or around 20 August.

Those longlisted, in alphabetical order, are:

Two reserve combinations have also been named:

Richard Davison with Gwendolyn Meyer’s and his own Bubblingh

with Gwendolyn Meyer’s and his own Susan Pape with Harmony Sporthorses’ and her own Harmony’s Eclectisch

British Under-25 Dressage European Championship entries

The Under-25 European Dressage Championships will also be held in Hagen over the same week, and six British combinations have been longlisted, with the squad of three or four pairs, plus reserves, announced on or around 20 August.

Lucy Amy with Richard Amy’s Rudy

with Richard Amy’s Lewis Carrier with his own Diego V

with his own Dylan Deutrom with Matt Hicks and Sarah Warry’s Sunlit Uplands

with Matt Hicks and Sarah Warry’s Alex Harrison with his own Diamond Hill

with his own Alicia Lee with her own Bonita 466

with her own Ellie McCarthy with Spencer McCarthy’s GB Londero V Worrenberg

All selection decisions are subject to the athletes and horses maintaining fitness and performance.

