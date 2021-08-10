Eight British combinations longlisted for the European Dressage Championships

British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have put forward eight pairs as longlisted entries for the FEI European Dressage Championships, in Hagen, Germany, on 7-12 September.
The squad of four combinations, plus reserves, will be announced on or around 20 August.
Those longlisted, in alphabetical order, are:
- Fiona Bigwood with Penny Bigwood’s and her own Hawtins Delicato
- Charlotte Dujardin with Renai Hart, Carl Hester’s and her own Gio
- Emile Faurie with Theodora Livanos’ and his own Dono Di Maggio OLD
- Lottie Fry with Van Olst Horses’ and her own Dark Legend and Everdale
- Carl Hester with Sandra Biddlecombe, Charlotte Dujardin, Lady Anne Evans’ and his own En Vogue
- Gareth Hughes with Judy Firmston-Williams’ and his own Sintano Van Hof Olympia
- Laura Tomlinson with Ursula Bechtolsheimer’s and her own DSP Rose of Bavaria
Two reserve combinations have also been named:
- Richard Davison with Gwendolyn Meyer’s and his own Bubblingh
- Susan Pape with Harmony Sporthorses’ and her own Harmony’s Eclectisch
British Under-25 Dressage European Championship entries
The Under-25 European Dressage Championships will also be held in Hagen over the same week, and six British combinations have been longlisted, with the squad of three or four pairs, plus reserves, announced on or around 20 August.
- Lucy Amy with Richard Amy’s Rudy
- Lewis Carrier with his own Diego V
- Dylan Deutrom with Matt Hicks and Sarah Warry’s Sunlit Uplands
- Alex Harrison with his own Diamond Hill
- Alicia Lee with her own Bonita 466
- Ellie McCarthy with Spencer McCarthy’s GB Londero V Worrenberg
All selection decisions are subject to the athletes and horses maintaining fitness and performance.
