



The Paris Olympic dressage times for Sunday’s (4 August) grand prix freestyle have now been released. From an original 60, this final will feature 18 competitors, who qualified from the grand prix earlier in the week. All three Brits made the cut to bid for individual medals.

The competition opens at 10am local time (9am British time), with Sweden’s Patrik Kittel and Touchdown, who won the World Cup Final in Riyadh in April.

The final rider is the Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour, who is due in with Freestyle at 1.20pm local time (12.20pm British time).

What are the Olympic grand prix freestyle dressage times for the British riders?

Who else should you watch?

There are three groups of six riders.

Germany’s Frederic Wandres on Bluetooth OLD at 11.15am local time (10.15am British time)

The Netherlands’ Emmelie Scholtens on Indian Rock at 11.45am local time (10.45am British time)

Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen on Vayron at 12.05pm local time (11.05am British time)

Denmark’s Nanna Skodborg Merrald on Zepter at 12.30pm local time (11.30am British time)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on Wendy at 12.40pm local time (11.40am British time)

The Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere on Hermes at 1pm local time (12pm British time)

Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera BB at 1.10pm local time (12.10pm British time)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Freestyle at 1.20pm local time (12.20pm British time)

What are the breaks during the sessions?

There are two short breaks during this 3hr 20min session. The first is after Therese Nilhagen (Dante Weltino OLD) finishes her test around 11am local time (10am British time), resuming at 11.15am local time (10.15am British time).

The second break is after Daniel Bachmann Andersen finishes around 12.15pm local time (11.15am British time), resuming at 12.30pm local time (British time).

Olympic grand prix freestyle times: complete list

The full times are listed below.

