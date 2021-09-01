Hope for Britain and Ireland, a legend steps up and reigning champion has a ‘good day’ all round: six top stories from the European Showjumping Championships





It was not the best start for Britain at the European Showjumping Championships but the team jumped some strong rounds in the opening speed class.

Here’s what you need to know about day one of the competition

European Showjumping Championships news and results

Find out what William Whitaker had to say about his horse, and about feeling the “old fogey” of the team

Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel also jumped a superb round, just catching the last fence

Read Joe’s thoughts on his first round and how the rest of the week looks

Ireland finished day one in a strong position; the team sits in seventh place as it stands.

Read what Michael Duffy had to say about his round and his hoped for the week

Sweden continues a summer of blistering form to lead the team standings, and take two of the top three placings today.

Read their thoughts and those of class winner David Will, of Germany

“If you’ve got Marcus [Ehning] as your fifth rider, you’re pretty well off!”

Find out why Marcus stepped up for the German team at the 11th hour

Reigning European champion Martin Fuchs finished fifth in the opening class on Leone Jei, with a strong clear. But he also had another piece of good news

Find out how Martin’s 2019 European Showjumping Championships winning ride Clooney 51 is doing

