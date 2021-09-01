‘She was class’: Joe Stockdale boosts Great Britain’s hopes at the European Showjumping Championships





Championship debutant Joe Stockdale, 21, suffered the agony of jumping clear until the final fence on day one of the European Showjumping Championships in Germany, coming home with just four faults.

The back rail of the last oxer, approached off a sharp turn, hit the floor but with just four penalties to add his time, this was a competitive first round score of 79.65. Joe did a sterling job of boosting Great Britain’s standings in the team competition with just William Whitaker (Galtur) left to jump.

Joe and the 10-year-old mare Equine America Cacharel looked in perfect harmony as they tackled Frank Rothenberger’s track in Wednesday’s opening leg of the European Showjumping Championships.

“She jumped fantastic,” said Joe of the mare, known at home as “Cash”. “She felt a million dollars. [The final fence] was just frustrating. She only just caught it, it’s quite wide. That’s probably the widest oxer on the course and she just spun up to it – this is a different level for both of us, in fairness.

“So I’ve got to be pleased – she jumped really well and I was quite pleased with how I rode it. There were no major major disasters so I’m chuffed to bits.”

Talking about the course on the opening leg of the European Showjumping Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany, Joe said: “It was alright actually – when you walked it you thought that there were quite a few careful fences in there. The doubles are tough enough and things like that. So the course was definitely asking a few questions. It’s going get tougher, obviously, throughout the week.

“It’s a good start to build on and I’m very pleased. It’s easy to be frustrated [by four faults], but she jumped class.”

Pathfinder Georgia Tame produced a solid opening round to start for Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships while second rider Emily Moffitt added 12 faults to a quick time.

You may also be interested to read…

‘It didn’t go our way today’: Emily Moffitt remains positive after opening round at European Showjumping Championships Solid start for Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships How to watch the European Showjumping Championships live – your full guide for 2021 Take an exclusive peek round Joe Stockdale’s yard H&H visited the Northamptonshire stables of up-and-coming star Joe Stockdale and we encountered classy horses, a dedicated team and stunning Save extra 10% on Horse & Hound subscriptions with SUN10 discount code

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.