Solid start for Great Britain at the European Showjumping Championships





Great Britain’s bid for glory in the European Showjumping Championships began this morning with a solid opening round from pathfinder Georgia Tame on Z7 Ascot.

The 23-year-old had the daunting task of jumping first from a field of 65 in the opening leg of this championship in Riesenbeck, Germany, and came home with just four faults at an early oxer to add to her time for a score of 91.62.

The 2021 European Showjumping Championships is Georgia’s senior championship debut and she received some words of advice from her trainer Shane Breen as she entered the ring with Team Z7’s son of Non Stop, bred in Ireland by Marion Hughes.

The pair looked to relish the challenge of Frank Rothenberger’s track – which has been throwing up faults from start to finish – producing a smooth and polished performance with just one rail down, much to the delight of Great Britain’s performance manager Di Lampard and her three team-mates at the European Showjumping Championships.

Georgia Tame is followed into the ring today by Emily Moffitt (Winning Good), Joe Stockdale (Equine America Cacharel) and William Whitaker (Galtur) for today’s opening leg of five rounds. The championship continues on Thursday, with the team medals being decided on Friday before the individual final on Sunday (5 September).

Sweden, who claimed team gold at the Olympics last month, come into these European Showjumping Championships as red hot favourites while Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs arrives in Germany as the reigning individual European champion.

You may also be interested to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.