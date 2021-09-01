Britain first into the arena as European Showjumping Championships start





Britain will be first into the arena in the first competition of the European Showjumping Championships this morning.

Today’s competition is a speed class, in which scores and times are converted to penalties.

Georgia Tame and Z7 Ascot (pictured) will kick off the first qualifying competition in the main arena of Riesenbeck International at 11am European time (10am BST). Breen Equestrian, Shane Breen and Team Z7’s 10-year-old gelding makes his senior championship debut here, as does Georgia, but the pair are no strangers to this venue, having finished second in the grand prix here last year.

Next in for Britain will be Emily Moffitt on Poden Farms and Neil and Heidi Moffitt’s Winning Good; the pair are also both at their first senior championships but were shortlisted for this summer’s Olympics, and have twice been on winning British Nations Cup teams. Emily and “Winnie” will be 13th in, at about 11.24am (10.24am BST).

Joe Stockdale and Joy Cocklin’s Equine America Cacharel continue the campaign as the 31st combination into the arena, at approximately 12pm (11am BST). This is another combination of senior championship debutants but they jumped clear, with just a single time-fault, in the five-star Rolex grand prix at Royal Windsor in July, and double clear in the three-star Nations Cup in Denmark in June.

William Whitaker and Philip Tuckwell’s Galtur will be last to go for Britain, as the 49th combination into the arena at about 12.36pm (11.36am BST). William has competed at two senior championships; the 2017 Europeans and 2018 World Equestrian Games, and he and Galtur are seasoned Nations Cup performers.

Daniel Coyle and his own and Ariel Grange’s Legacy are first in for Ireland at about 11.20am (10.20am), followed by Michael Duffy on Katherine Duffy and HMF Equestrian’s Zilton SL Z, at about 11.54am (10.54am). Eoin McMahon and Madeleine Winter’ Schulze’s Chacon 2 jump at about 12.28pm (11.28am) and Mark McAuley on his own and Scea la Tuiliere’s Jasco VD Bisschop conclude the Irish campaign for today at about 1.04pm (12.04pm).

Defending European champion Martin Fuchs, and Adolfo Juri’s Leone Jei will be jumping at about 12.20pm (11.20am) and Olympic silver medallist Peder Fredricson, on Ebba Berglof’s Catch Me Not S, at about 12.46pm (11.46am).

Tomorrow is the first of two days of team competition; the top 10 at the close of play tomorrow will progress to Friday’s medal decider.

