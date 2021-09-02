



Great Britain’s pathfinder Georgia Tame produced a nine-fault round for the team on day two of the European Showjumping Championships at Riesenbeck, Germany, on Thursday (2 September).

The 23-year-old, who is competing at her first senior championship riding the 10-year-old Non Stop gelding Z7 Ascot, rode a lovely round over Frank Rothenberger’s testing 1.60m track. However their first faults came with a foot in the water jump and they picked up another four faults coming out of the double late on the course. The pair also picked up a time-fault.

The score for Georgia and Z7 Ascot, who is co-owned by Breen Equestrian and Team Z7 and was bred in Ireland by Marion Hughes, after two days of jumping is now 18.98.

Great Britain’s performance manager Di Lampard has brought a young and relatively inexperienced squad to contest these European Showjumping Championships and Georgia will have benefitted hugely from jumping under these tough conditions. The talented young rider has been based at Hickstead in West Sussex with trainer Shane Breen since 2015 and has developed into one of the country’s leading young talents. She has represented Great Britain on senior Nations Cups and is a very competitive individual rider, too.

Georgia will be followed into the ring at the European Showjumping Championships by her team-mates Emily Moffitt (Winning Good), Joe Stockdale (Equine America Cacharel) and William Whitaker (Galtur).

Only the top 10 teams from the 15 nations who set out will continue to Friday’s medal decider. The individual competition concludes on Sunday (5 September) with two rounds to decide which combinations will claim the medals.

