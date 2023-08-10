



1. The dressage is under way…

The first round of team riders have completed their dressage tests at the European Eventing Championships in Haras du Pin, France. Britain’s pathfinder Kitty King, who is celebrating her birthday today, said she was proud of Vendredi Biats’s performance, although disappointed with her mark of 27.5. “I hope the judges don’t get too generous after a nice long lunch,” said Kitty. “He was really on side and didn’t really make any mistakes. The rein back [where the pair did one extra step] was a shame because he’s really good at those, but it was just a little bit of miscommunication between us. But otherwise he was really super and tried the whole time, so I’m really proud of him.”

2. Check out the Europeans cross-country course

The cross-country course for this week’s competition in Haras du Pin, France, has been designed by Pierre Le Goupil, who will also be designing the course at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kitty King described it as “a cross between a Bramham and a Luhmühlen – Bramham dimensions and terrain and Luhmühlen twistiness”. She added: “It’s going to be a tough track. It’s very twisty and hilly and the ground’s obviously fairly soft, so it’s going to be a good stamina test and there’s lots of questions right to the very end.”

3. Team news ahead of another Europeans

As the eventing world focuses on the action in France, in a month’s time Europe’s best dressage riders will be heading to Riesenbeck, Germany, for the European Dressage Championships. The British selectors have chosen the riders who will be wearing the Union Flag and have described the four as “the dream team”. Chief British Dressage selector Judy Harvey said: “We have possibly one of the strongest teams we have ever sent to an FEI European Championship. All four riders are medallists, and their horses are a fabulous blend of talent and proven ability. I am very excited to see how they fare; not only is it a strong team but they will all be in the mix for individual medals too.”

