



The European Eventing Championships dressage times for the next two days of competition in Haras Du Pin, France, have been released.

The dressage starts at 10am local time (9am British time) each day, and finishes around 5.45pm (4.45pm British time).

European Eventing Championships dressage times: British riders’ times

Kitty King and Vended Biats (team): 11.12am local time Thursday (10.12am British time)

Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir (team): 4.47pm local time Thursday (5.47pm British time)

Tom McEwen and JL Dublin (individual): 10.18am local time Friday (9.18am British time)

Laura Collett and London 52 (team): 2.57pm local time Friday (1.57pm British time)

Tom Jackson and Capels Hollow Drift (individual): 3.42pm local time Friday (2.42pm British time)

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo (team): 5.32pm local time Friday (4.32pm British time)

Top contenders’ dressage times

Germany’s Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz: 10.54am local time Friday (9.54am British time)

Ireland’s Joseph Murphy and Calmaro: 4.20pm local time Friday (3.20pm British time)

Germany’s Michael Jung and Fischerchipmunk FRH: 4.38pm local time Friday (3.38pm British time)

Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Colero: 5.05pm local time Friday (4.05pm British time)

France’s Gaspard Maksud and Zaragoza: 5.23pm local time Friday (4.23pm British time)

