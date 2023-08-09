



The European Eventing Championships British team order for this week’s competition in Haras Du Pin, France, has been revealed, along with which two riders will compete as individuals.

Kitty King will be pathfinder for the team, riding Diana Brown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre and Samantha Wilson’s 14-year-old grey gelding Vendredi Biats (by Winningmood).

The second British team member to take to the arena and start the cross-country will be current world champion Yasmin Ingham with the Sue Davies Fund’s 12-year-old chestnut gelding Banzai Du Loir (by Nouma D’Auzay).

Laura Collett will be the third British team rider, on 14-year-old bay gelding London 52 (by Landos), owned Laura, Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett.

Ros Canter fills the anchorman position in the European Eventing Championships British team order, riding Michele Saul’s 11-year-old bay gelding Lordships Graffalo (by Birkhof’s Grafenstolz).

Britain’s individual riders are Tom McEwen, on Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s 12-year-old gelding JL Dublin (by Diarado), and Tom Jackson, on Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb’s 12-year-old bay gelding Capels Hollow Drift (by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyvan).

All six British horses passed the European Eventing Championships first trot-up this afternoon. Kitty, and Yasmin will do their dressage tomorrow, with Tom McEwen, Laura, Tom Jackson and Ros getting their challenge underway on Friday.

