



Two horses were held at the European Eventing Championships first trot-up in Haras du Pin, France, this afternoon, but both passed on re-inspection.

Timmo, the mount of German squad member Nicolai Aldinger, was the first horse to be held.

The second horse sent to the holding box was Toubleu De Rueire, who will be ridden by Switzerland’s Mélody Johner.

The British squad horses all looked in fine fettle. Ros Canter was the first to present, with Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo, followed by Laura Collett with her own, Keith Scott and Karen Bartlett’s London 52.

Yasmin Ingham was third up, with the Sue Davies Fund’s Banzai Du Loir. Tom Jackson came after her, leading Patricia Davenport, Milly Simmie and Sarah Webb’s Capels Hollow Drift.

Kitty King was the penultimate British rider to present, with Vendredi Biats, owned by Diana Bown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre and Samantha Wilson. Tom McEwen finished the British section of the list, with reigning European champion JL Dublin, who is owned by Mr and Mrs Lambert and Mrs Johnston.

To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in:

Would you jump these? Check out every fence on European Eventing Championships cross-country course How to watch the European Eventing Championships 2023 Who is going to bring home the European Eventing Championships’ medals? Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.