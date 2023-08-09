



The British team for the European Dressage Championships has been revealed by British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors.

The same four riders who took silver at the 2021 Europeans will travel to Riesenbeck, Germany, on 5-10 September, bidding to go one better this year.

Chief British Dressage selector Judy Harvey said: “Quite simply, this is the ‘dream team’. We have possibly one of the strongest teams we have ever sent to an FEI European Championship. All four riders are medallists, and their horses are a fabulous blend of talent and proven ability. I am very excited to see how they fare; not only is it a strong team but they will all be in the mix for individual medals too.”

The four riders who will make up the British team for the European Dressage Championships 2023 are as follows:

Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old gelding Imhotep

Owner: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

Breeder: Tineke Huizing (NED)

Breeding: by Everdale, out of Della D’Ottie, by Vivaldi

Groom: Francesca Gorni

Carl Hester with 13-year-old stallion Fame

Owner: Fiona, Penny and Mette Bigwood and Anders Dahl

Breeder: VOF Gerritsen (NED)

Breeding: by Bordeaux out of Bonaventura, by Rhodium

Groom: Lucy Scudamore

Gareth Hughes with 17-year-old mare Classic Briolinca

Owner: Julia Hornig, Rebecca, Gareth and Ruby Hughes

Breeder: Febr van der Steen (NED)

Breeding: by Trento B out of Trolinca, by Royal Dance

Groom: Steph Sharples

Lottie Fry with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: J Rodenburg (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale out of Thuja, by Negro

Groom: Richard Hauwaerts

Lottie Fry with 14-year-old stallion Everdale (direct reserve)

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: P Kluytmans (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale out of Aliska K, by Negro

Carl Hester with 14-year-old gelding En Vogue

Owner: rider, Sandra Biddlecombe, Lady Anne Evans and Charlotte Dujardin

Breeder: A van der Good (NED)

Breeding: by Jazz out of Nicarla, by Contango

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale are the reigning world champions, and each currently lie second in their respective world rankings, behind Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB.

Lottie and Glamourdale were joined on the British team by Charlotte Dujardin and Imhotep, and Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca at the the World Dressage Championships last year, where they won silver.

The Europeans will be a first major championship for Carl Hester’s ride Fame, who he has only been riding since the beginning of this year. This will, however, be Carl’s 11th Europeans Championships.

Two reserve combinations have also been announced, and they are:

Andrew Gould with 10-year-old stallion Indigro

Owner: Tatiana Skillman

Breeder: J Deenan (NED)

Breeding: by Negro out of Pralina, by Jazz

Becky Moody with nine-year-old gelding Jagerbomb

Owner: Becky Moody

Breeder: Becky Moody (GBR)

Breeding: by Dante Weltino out of Udysee, by Jazz

