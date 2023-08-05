How to watch the European Dressage Championships 2023





If you’re wondering how to watch the European Dressage Championships and European Para Dressage Championships in Riesenbeck, Germany (5-10 September), then look no further. We have all the information you need to enjoy every moment of the action from both championships.

And this will be a Europeans worth watching, with the best British dressage riders hoping to go one better than their team silver medal at last year’s World Championships. Meanwhile, Britain’s para dressage team for the Europeans features an exciting combination of new and familiar faces, all seeking to bring home more medals.

How to watch the European Dressage Championships

All the action is available to watch with English commentary via ClipMy Horse.TV. This includes both grand prix sessions on Wednesday, 6 September and Thursday, 7 September, after which the team medals will be awarded. This is followed by the grand prix special for the first set of individual medals on Friday, 8 September, and then the freestyle competition for the second set of individual medals on Sunday, 10 September.

You can also watch all sessions from the European Para Dressage Championships live via ClipMyHorse.TV. The individual medals will be awarded across all five grades on Tuesday, 5 September and Wednesday, 6 September, with the team competition following on the Thursday and Friday. The freestyle for all five grades happens on Saturday, 9 September.

An annual premium subscription costs £129.95, but there is a 30-day free trial available for new subscribers.

H&H is sending two journalists and a photographer to Riesenbeck to cover the European Championships on site, with additional staff providing further coverage from home.

Stay tuned to the H&H website for extensive, detailed coverage of all the action, including

Photos from the dressage trot-up

Times that the Brits and other major medal contenders will be in action each day, so you don’t miss your favourites

Breaking news and reports as the action unfolds throughout the week

Test analysis and video interviews from riders so you can benefit from top level insight

You’ll find further in-depth coverage in print both before and after the championships:

31 August issue: extensive preview feature, with medal predictions, British and Irish team stats and ones to watch

7 September issue: full form guide with details of every combination competing at the European Dressage Championships

14 September issue : 34 pages of reports and photos from the European Dressage and Para Dressage Championships, as well as exclusive expert opinion

