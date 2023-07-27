The four combinations who will make up the British team at the European Para Dressage Championships have been announced.
Among the British team for the para dressage Europeans at Riesenbeck, Germany (4-10 September), are two riders making their championship debuts, riding alongside two experienced Paralympic and world championship medallists. Three of the selected horses will be competing at their first ever championship.
The British definite entries for the European Para Dressage Championships, plus one direct reserve, are:
Grade I
Gabriella Blake with 14-year-old gelding Strong Beau
Owner: rider
Breeder: S Amos (GBR)
Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn
Grade II
Georgia Wilson with nine-year-old mare Sakura
Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: Geri Eilberg (GBR)
Breeding: by Supertramp out of a mare by Woodlander Rockstar
Georgia Wilson with seven-year-old gelding Faside Got The Love (direct reserve)
Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: V Sandison (GBR)
Breeding: by Grey Flanell out of a mare by San Amour
Grade V
Charlotte Cundall with 13-year-old gelding FJ Veyron
Owner: The Veyron Partnership
Breeder: Active Equestrian (GBR)
Breeding: by Vivaldi
Sophie Wells with seven-year-old mare LJT Egebjerggards Samoa
Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust
Breeder: Anders Green Hansen (DEN)
Breeding: by St Schufro out of a mare by Gribaldi
Travelling grooms: Liz Geldard and Beth Revill.
Riesenbeck will be a first championship for both Gabriella and Charlotte, while Georgia and Sophie won medals at the Europeans in 2019, Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 and the World Championships in 2022.
Georgia is the reigning grade II freestyle European champion, while for Sophie, this will be her 14th consecutive major championship riding for Britain.
Sophie suffered a blow this week when it was announced that she had to withdraw her top horse and world silver and bronze medallist Don Cara M from contention for a place on the British team at the European Para Dressage Championships. She has instead been selected on her young mare LJT Egebjerggards Samoa (Diana), for whom this will be a first championship appearance.
Three reserve combinations have also been chosen. As a result of Sophie’s withdrawal of Don Cara, the selectors added Erin Orford and Dragon’s Fire to the nominated list. The reserves are:
Grade III
Erin Orford with seven-year-old gelding Dragon’s Fire
Owner: Neil and Jackie Walker, and Sophie Wells
Breeder: unknown
Breeding: by De Niro, out of a mare by Hohenstein
Grade IV
Nicola Naylor with 11-year-old gelding Humberto L
Owner: rider and Rosaline Emery Kay
Breeder: J Lamers (NED)
Breeding: by Cachet L out of a mare by Haarlem
Izzy Palmer with nine-year-old mare Je Suis Adiva
Owner: Catherine Austin
Breeder: C Wood (NED)
Breeding: by Negro out of a mare by Fabriano
