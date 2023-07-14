Riders in line to make championship debut as British para dressage longlist announced





Eight combinations have been confirmed as the British entries for the European Para Dressage Championships, which will take place in Riesenbeck, Germany, on 5-10 September.

The team of four that will travel to Germany, which must include at least one rider from grades I, II or III, will be announced in August.

Four of the nominated riders – Gabriella Blake, Nicola Naylor, Izzy Palmer and Charlotte Cundall – would be making their championship debut if selected for the team. This means that Riesenbeck will be a first championship for a minimum of two team members.

The nominated combinations that make up the British entries for the para dressage European Championships are:

Grade I

Gabriella Blake with 14-year-old gelding Strong Beau

Owner: rider

Breeder: S Amos (GBR)

Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn

Grade II

Georgia Wilson with nine-year-old mare Sakura

Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson

Breeder: Geri Eilberg (GBR)

Breeding: by Supertramp out of a mare by Woodlander Rockstar

Georgia Wilson with seven-year-old gelding Faside Got The Love

Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson

Breeder: V Sandison (GBR)

Breeding: by Grey Flanell out of a mare by San Amour

Grade IV

Nicola Naylor with 11-year-old gelding Humberto L

Owner: rider and Rosaline Emery Kay

Breeder: J Lamers (NED)

Breeding: by Cachet L out of a mare by Haarlem

Izzy Palmer with nine-year-old mare Je Suis Adiva

Owner: Catherine Austin

Breeder: C Wood (NED)

Breeding: by Negro out of a mare by Fabriano

Grade V

Charlotte Cundall with 13-year-old gelding FJ Veyron

Owner: The Veyron Partnership

Breeder: Active Equestrian (GBR)

Breeding: by Vivaldi

Sophie Wells with 14-year-old gelding Don Cara M

Owner: Rowland Kinch

Breeder: HM Melis (NED)

Breeding: by Don Jovi out of a mare by Rafurstinels

Sophie Wells with seven-year-old mare LJT Egebjerggards Samoa

Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust

Breeder: Anders Green Hansen (DEN)

Breeding: by St Schufro out of a mare by Gribaldi

The names of the travelling grooms have not yet been confirmed, but will be included in the final team announcement.

