Riders in line to make championship debut as British para dressage longlist announced

    • Eight combinations have been confirmed as the British entries for the European Para Dressage Championships, which will take place in Riesenbeck, Germany, on 5-10 September.

    The team of four that will travel to Germany, which must include at least one rider from grades I, II or III, will be announced in August.

    Four of the nominated riders – Gabriella Blake, Nicola Naylor, Izzy Palmer and Charlotte Cundall – would be making their championship debut if selected for the team. This means that Riesenbeck will be a first championship for a minimum of two team members.

    The nominated combinations that make up the British entries for the para dressage European Championships are:

    Grade I

    Gabriella Blake with 14-year-old gelding Strong Beau
    Owner: rider
    Breeder: S Amos (GBR)
    Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn

    Grade II

    Georgia Wilson with nine-year-old mare Sakura 
    Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
    Breeder: Geri Eilberg (GBR)
    Breeding: by Supertramp out of a mare by Woodlander Rockstar

    Georgia Wilson with seven-year-old gelding Faside Got The Love
    Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
    Breeder: V Sandison (GBR)
    Breeding: by Grey Flanell out of a mare by San Amour

    Grade IV

    Nicola Naylor with 11-year-old gelding Humberto L
    Owner: rider and Rosaline Emery Kay
    Breeder: J Lamers (NED)
    Breeding: by Cachet L out of a mare by Haarlem

    Izzy Palmer with nine-year-old mare Je Suis Adiva
    Owner: Catherine Austin
    Breeder: C Wood (NED)
    Breeding: by Negro out of a mare by Fabriano

    Grade V

    Charlotte Cundall with 13-year-old gelding FJ Veyron
    Owner: The Veyron Partnership
    Breeder: Active Equestrian (GBR)
    Breeding: by Vivaldi

    Sophie Wells with 14-year-old gelding Don Cara M
    Owner: Rowland Kinch
    Breeder: HM Melis (NED)
    Breeding: by Don Jovi out of a mare by Rafurstinels

    Sophie Wells with seven-year-old mare LJT Egebjerggards Samoa
    Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust
    Breeder: Anders Green Hansen (DEN)
    Breeding: by St Schufro out of a mare by Gribaldi

    The names of the travelling grooms have not yet been confirmed, but will be included in the final team announcement.

