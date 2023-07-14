Riders in line to make championship debut as British para dressage longlist announced

Eight combinations have been confirmed as the British entries for the European Para Dressage Championships, which will take place in Riesenbeck, Germany, on 5-10 September.
The team of four that will travel to Germany, which must include at least one rider from grades I, II or III, will be announced in August.
Four of the nominated riders – Gabriella Blake, Nicola Naylor, Izzy Palmer and Charlotte Cundall – would be making their championship debut if selected for the team. This means that Riesenbeck will be a first championship for a minimum of two team members.
The nominated combinations that make up the British entries for the para dressage European Championships are:
Grade I
Gabriella Blake with 14-year-old gelding Strong Beau
Owner: rider
Breeder: S Amos (GBR)
Breeding: by Spinway Blackthorn
Grade II
Georgia Wilson with nine-year-old mare Sakura
Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: Geri Eilberg (GBR)
Breeding: by Supertramp out of a mare by Woodlander Rockstar
Georgia Wilson with seven-year-old gelding Faside Got The Love
Owner: rider and her parents Geoff and Julie Wilson
Breeder: V Sandison (GBR)
Breeding: by Grey Flanell out of a mare by San Amour
Grade IV
Nicola Naylor with 11-year-old gelding Humberto L
Owner: rider and Rosaline Emery Kay
Breeder: J Lamers (NED)
Breeding: by Cachet L out of a mare by Haarlem
Izzy Palmer with nine-year-old mare Je Suis Adiva
Owner: Catherine Austin
Breeder: C Wood (NED)
Breeding: by Negro out of a mare by Fabriano
Grade V
Charlotte Cundall with 13-year-old gelding FJ Veyron
Owner: The Veyron Partnership
Breeder: Active Equestrian (GBR)
Breeding: by Vivaldi
Sophie Wells with 14-year-old gelding Don Cara M
Owner: Rowland Kinch
Breeder: HM Melis (NED)
Breeding: by Don Jovi out of a mare by Rafurstinels
Sophie Wells with seven-year-old mare LJT Egebjerggards Samoa
Owner: The Lady Joseph Trust
Breeder: Anders Green Hansen (DEN)
Breeding: by St Schufro out of a mare by Gribaldi
The names of the travelling grooms have not yet been confirmed, but will be included in the final team announcement.
