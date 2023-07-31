Eight horse and rider combinations have been announced as the British entries for the European Dressage Championships in September.
Among the longlist of British nominated entries for the Europeans are Olympic and world gold medallists, as well as two pairs for whom the Europeans would be their first senior team appearance, if selected.
A team of four, plus two non-travelling reserves, will be selected on or before 15 August, for the Europeans in Riesenbeck, Germany, on 5-10 September.
The British entries for the European Dressage Championships are:
Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old gelding Imhotep
Owner: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham
Breeder: Tineke Huizing (NED)
Breeding: by Everdale, out of Della D’Ottie, by Vivaldi
Lottie Fry with 13-year-old stallion Everdale
Owner: Van Olst Horses
Breeder: P Kluytmans (NED)
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale out of Aliska K, by Negro
Lottie Fry with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale
Owner: Van Olst Horses
Breeder: J Rodenburg (NED)
Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale out of Thuja, by Negro
Lottie Fry with 12-year-old gelding Lars Van De Hoenderheide (direct reserve)
Owner: Van Olst Horses
Breeder: Jan Slips (BEL)
Breeding: by Negro out of Taaika, by Layout
Andrew Gould with 10-year-old stallion Indigro
Owner: Tatiana Skillman
Breeder: J Deenen (NED)
Breeding: by Negro out of Pralina, by Jazz
Carl Hester with 14-year-old gelding En Vogue
Owner: Sandra Biddlecome, Charlotte Dujardin, Lady Anne Evans and Carl Hester
Breeder: A Van der Goor (NED)
Breeding: by Jazz out of Nicarla, by Contango
Carl Hester with 13-year-old stallion Fame
Owner: Fiona, Penny and Mette Bigwood and Anders Dahl
Breeder: VOF Gerritsen (NED)
Breeding: by Bordeaux out of Bonaventura, by Rhodium
Gareth Hughes with 17-year-old mare Classic Briolinca
Owner: Julia Hornig, Rebecca, Gareth and Ruby Hughes
Breeder: Febr van der Steen (NED)
Breeding: by Trento B out of Trolinca, by Royal Dance
Becky Moody with nine-year-old gelding Jagerbomb
Owner: Becky Moody
Breeder: Becky Moody (GBR)
Breeding: by Dante Weltino out of Udysee, by Jazz
Two other reserve combinations have also announced:
Lewis Carrier with 15-year-old gelding Diego V
Owner: Andrew, Helen and Lewis Carrier
Breeder: E Janssen (NED)
Breeding: by Spielberg out of Syrida A, by Welt Hit II
Emile Faurie with 12-year-old mare Bellevue
Owner: Diana Rose and Emile Faurie
Breeder: H Heinen (GER)
Breeding: by Bordeaux out of Bermuda, by Brentano II
Grooms for each horse have not yet been confirmed but will be included in the final team announcement in August.
Three of the silver medal-winning team from last year’s World Championships are among the nominated entries: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale, Charlotte Dujardin on Imhotep and Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca.
All three riders who won bronze for Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 – Lottie, Charlotte and Carl Hester – also feature on the longlist, along with two horses from that team: Everdale and En Vogue.
But for two of the long-listed riders – Andrew Gould with Indigro and Becky Moody with her home-bred Jagerbomb – a call-up for the team would mean making their debut at a major senior championship.
Selection decisions are subject to riders and horses maintaining form and fitness, and the list of entries may be amended at any time before 4 August. The team of four will be revealed on or before 15 August.
