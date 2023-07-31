



Eight horse and rider combinations have been announced as the British entries for the European Dressage Championships in September.

Among the longlist of British nominated entries for the Europeans are Olympic and world gold medallists, as well as two pairs for whom the Europeans would be their first senior team appearance, if selected.

A team of four, plus two non-travelling reserves, will be selected on or before 15 August, for the Europeans in Riesenbeck, Germany, on 5-10 September.

The British entries for the European Dressage Championships are:

Charlotte Dujardin with 10-year-old gelding Imhotep

Owner: Carl Hester and Coral Ingham

Breeder: Tineke Huizing (NED)

Breeding: by Everdale, out of Della D’Ottie, by Vivaldi

Lottie Fry with 13-year-old stallion Everdale

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: P Kluytmans (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale out of Aliska K, by Negro

Lottie Fry with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: J Rodenburg (NED)

Breeding: by Lord Leatherdale out of Thuja, by Negro

Lottie Fry with 12-year-old gelding Lars Van De Hoenderheide (direct reserve)

Owner: Van Olst Horses

Breeder: Jan Slips (BEL)

Breeding: by Negro out of Taaika, by Layout

Andrew Gould with 10-year-old stallion Indigro

Owner: Tatiana Skillman

Breeder: J Deenen (NED)

Breeding: by Negro out of Pralina, by Jazz

Carl Hester with 14-year-old gelding En Vogue

Owner: Sandra Biddlecome, Charlotte Dujardin, Lady Anne Evans and Carl Hester

Breeder: A Van der Goor (NED)

Breeding: by Jazz out of Nicarla, by Contango

Carl Hester with 13-year-old stallion Fame

Owner: Fiona, Penny and Mette Bigwood and Anders Dahl

Breeder: VOF Gerritsen (NED)

Breeding: by Bordeaux out of Bonaventura, by Rhodium

Gareth Hughes with 17-year-old mare Classic Briolinca

Owner: Julia Hornig, Rebecca, Gareth and Ruby Hughes

Breeder: Febr van der Steen (NED)

Breeding: by Trento B out of Trolinca, by Royal Dance

Becky Moody with nine-year-old gelding Jagerbomb

Owner: Becky Moody

Breeder: Becky Moody (GBR)

Breeding: by Dante Weltino out of Udysee, by Jazz

Two other reserve combinations have also announced:

Lewis Carrier with 15-year-old gelding Diego V

Owner: Andrew, Helen and Lewis Carrier

Breeder: E Janssen (NED)

Breeding: by Spielberg out of Syrida A, by Welt Hit II

Emile Faurie with 12-year-old mare Bellevue

Owner: Diana Rose and Emile Faurie

Breeder: H Heinen (GER)

Breeding: by Bordeaux out of Bermuda, by Brentano II

Grooms for each horse have not yet been confirmed but will be included in the final team announcement in August.

Three of the silver medal-winning team from last year’s World Championships are among the nominated entries: Lottie Fry on Glamourdale, Charlotte Dujardin on Imhotep and Gareth Hughes on Classic Briolinca.

All three riders who won bronze for Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 – Lottie, Charlotte and Carl Hester – also feature on the longlist, along with two horses from that team: Everdale and En Vogue.

But for two of the long-listed riders – Andrew Gould with Indigro and Becky Moody with her home-bred Jagerbomb – a call-up for the team would mean making their debut at a major senior championship.

Selection decisions are subject to riders and horses maintaining form and fitness, and the list of entries may be amended at any time before 4 August. The team of four will be revealed on or before 15 August.

