{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Places to stay near the European Dressage Championships at Riesenbeck

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Riesenbeck International in north-west Germany is the stage for many large equestrian events, including the Longines Global Champions Tour and the 2021 European Showjumping Championships. This year it plays host to the European Dressage Championships (4–10 September, 2023).

    If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Riesenbeck International, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

    Hotels near Riesenbeck International

    Parkhotel Surenburg
    Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    Located in the same park as the venue, beside Surenburg Castle, this 4-star hotel has a spa and a large, heated pool.

    View Deal

    Hotel Riesenbeck
    Distance: 1.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
    This hotel is in a great location for lots of activities, has free private parking and a restaurant on site.

    View Deal

    Hotel zur Post Riesenbeck
    Distance: 1.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 |
    This hotel boasts a gym, spa and sauna, as well as a garden, terrace and restaurant.

    View Deal

    Gästehause am Hermann
    Distance: 1.7 miles |
    This guesthouse has the option of family rooms, plus the choice of a continental, vegetarian or vegan breakfast.

    View Deal

    Landgasthaus Hotel Eggert
    Distance: 4.2 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4.5.5 |
    This dog-friendly hotel offers free parking.

    View Deal

    Akzent Hotel Saltenhof
    Distance: 4.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |
    Surrounded by nature, the country-style Hotel Saltenhof offers rental electric bikes and pretty gardens.

    View Deal

    Waldhotel Schipp-Hummert
    Distance: 4.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |
    This hotel has country-style rooms and offers regional German cuisine in the rustic-style restaurant.

    View Deal

    Haus Hilckmann
    Distance: 5.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This family-run hotel offers rest and recreation in peaceful rural surroundings. It has a spacious garden terrace, restaurant shooting range and bowling alley.

    View Deal

    Hotel Xtra Gleis
    Distance: 5.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    Boasting a unique location in a converted station, this hotel has bright, modern rooms, free parking and a restaurant.

    View Deal

    Hotel Hubertushof
    Distance: 6.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This hotel is set in the countryside of North Rhine-Westphalia. It doesn’t have a restaurant but does offer breakfast.

    View Deal

    Poststraße Apartments
    Distance: 6.7 miles |
    These apartments offer free parking and have everything you need for a self-catered stay.

    View Deal

    Hotel Brügge
    Distance: 7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |
    This three-star hotel has free parking, a restaurant and bar.

    View Deal

    Hotel Mutter Bahr
    Distance: 7.3 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |
    This four-star pet-friendly hotel serves German cuisine.

    View Deal

    Hotel Leugermann
    Distance: 7.8 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
    This four-star hotel has a spa that offers a range of treatments.

    View Deal

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits. 

    You may like...