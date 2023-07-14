Places to stay near the European Dressage Championships at Riesenbeck

Riesenbeck International in north-west Germany is the stage for many large equestrian events, including the Longines Global Champions Tour and the 2021 European Showjumping Championships. This year it plays host to the European Dressage Championships (4–10 September, 2023).
If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Riesenbeck International, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.
Hotels near Riesenbeck International
Gästehause am Hermann
Distance: 1.7 miles |
This guesthouse has the option of family rooms, plus the choice of a continental, vegetarian or vegan breakfast.
Waldhotel Schipp-Hummert
Distance: 4.6 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 |
This hotel has country-style rooms and offers regional German cuisine in the rustic-style restaurant.
Haus Hilckmann
Distance: 5.4 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
This family-run hotel offers rest and recreation in peaceful rural surroundings. It has a spacious garden terrace, restaurant shooting range and bowling alley.
Hotel Xtra Gleis
Distance: 5.7 miles | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |
Boasting a unique location in a converted station, this hotel has bright, modern rooms, free parking and a restaurant.
You might also like:
Who will be representing their country in European Dressage Championship teams?
Places to stay near the European Eventing Championships at Le Haras national du Pin
Places to stay near the European Showjumping Championships in Milan
Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.