Places to stay near the European Dressage Championships at Riesenbeck

Riesenbeck International in north-west Germany is the stage for many large equestrian events, including the Longines Global Champions Tour and the 2021 European Showjumping Championships. This year it plays host to the European Dressage Championships (4–10 September, 2023).

If you’re planning a trip to the venue, check out these hotels near Riesenbeck International, plus B&Bs, guesthouses and holiday lets. Accommodation is listed in order of distance from the venue.

Hotels near Riesenbeck International

Parkhotel Surenburg

Distance: <1 mile | Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 |

Located in the same park as the venue, beside Surenburg Castle, this 4-star hotel has a spa and a large, heated pool. View Deal