Who will be representing their country in European Dressage Championship teams?





As the countdown to this year’s Europeans continues, dressage fans are on the edge of the seats waiting to hear who has been selected for the European Dressage Championships teams, plus which riders will be competing as individuals in Riesenbeck, Germany (4-10 September).

Latest European Dressage Championships teams news

Germany

The nominated German entries for the 2023 European Dressage Championships are:

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with 16-year-old mare TSF Dalera BB

Sönke Rothenberger with nine-year-old stallion Fendi

Frederic Wandres with 13-year-old gelding Bluetooth OLD

Frederic Wandres with 16-year-old gelding Duke Of Britain FRH (reserve horse)

Isabell Werth with 13-year-old gelding DSP Quantaz

The following combinations are listed as reserves:

Matthias Alexander Rath with 10-year-old stallion Thiago GS

Katharina Hemmer with 11-year-old stallion Denoix PCH

Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock with 11-year-old mare Florine OLD

Denmark

The Danish equestrian federation’s long-list for the 2023 European Dressage Championships is:

Andreas Helgstrand with Jovian or Queensparks Wendy

Anna Kasprzak with Addict de Massa

Carina Cassøe Krüth with Heiline’s Danciera

Daniel Bachmann Andersen with cVayron or Zippo

Lone Bang Zindorf with Thranegaardens Rostov

Nadja Aaboe Sloth with Favour Gersdorf

Nanna Merrald with Blue Hors Zepter, Blue Hors St. Schuffro or Blue Hors Don Olymbrio

At a later date the list will be reduced to a squad of six riders – four team members and two reserves – that will all go into training camp at Blue Hors on 21 – 22 August where the final team will be formed.

