Who will be representing their country in European Dressage Championship teams?

As the countdown to this year’s Europeans continues, dressage fans are on the edge of the seats waiting to hear who has been selected for the European Dressage Championships teams, plus which riders will be competing as individuals in Riesenbeck, Germany (4-10 September).
This page will be kept updated with the latest teams and individual rider news as it is released in the run-up to the championships.
Latest European Dressage Championships teams news
Germany
The nominated German entries for the 2023 European Dressage Championships are:
Jessica von Bredow-Werndl with 16-year-old mare TSF Dalera BB
Sönke Rothenberger with nine-year-old stallion Fendi
Frederic Wandres with 13-year-old gelding Bluetooth OLD
Frederic Wandres with 16-year-old gelding Duke Of Britain FRH (reserve horse)
Isabell Werth with 13-year-old gelding DSP Quantaz
The following combinations are listed as reserves:
Matthias Alexander Rath with 10-year-old stallion Thiago GS
Katharina Hemmer with 11-year-old stallion Denoix PCH
Bianca Nowag-Aulenbrock with 11-year-old mare Florine OLD
Denmark
The Danish equestrian federation’s long-list for the 2023 European Dressage Championships is:
Andreas Helgstrand with Jovian or Queensparks Wendy
Anna Kasprzak with Addict de Massa
Carina Cassøe Krüth with Heiline’s Danciera
Daniel Bachmann Andersen with cVayron or Zippo
Lone Bang Zindorf with Thranegaardens Rostov
Nadja Aaboe Sloth with Favour Gersdorf
Nanna Merrald with Blue Hors Zepter, Blue Hors St. Schuffro or Blue Hors Don Olymbrio
At a later date the list will be reduced to a squad of six riders – four team members and two reserves – that will all go into training camp at Blue Hors on 21 – 22 August where the final team will be formed.
