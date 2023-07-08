Looking for tickets for the dressage Euros? Here’s what you need to know…





The 2023 FEI European Dressage Championships will take place in Riesenbeck, Germany (4–10 September), with the European Para-Dressage Championships taking place in the sand stadium at the same venue. If you would like to attend in person, here is what you need to know before you buy your European Dressage Championships tickets.

If you only wish to watch the European Para-Dressage Championships, you can buy a strolling ticket. This will give you free choice of seats in the grandstand for the sand stadium. If you wish to watch the European Dressage Championships, you will need to buy either a covered or uncovered seat ticket. This will give you a seat to watch the dressage in the main stadium and access to the para-dressage stadium as well.

European Dressage Championships tickets

Tuesday 5 September

What? Para dressage individual part one

Ticket price: Free

Wednesday 6 September

What? Grand prix part one and para dressage individual part two

Covered seat ticket price: from €20

Uncovered seat ticket price: from €15

Strolling ticket: €10

Thursday 7 September

What? Grand prix part two, plus medal ceremony and para dressage team part one

Covered seat ticket price: from €35

Uncovered seat ticket price: from €29

Strolling ticket: €25

Friday 8 September

What? Grand prix special individual with medal ceremony and para dressage team part two

Covered seat ticket price: from €49

Uncovered seat ticket price: from €35

Strolling ticket: €25

Saturday 9 September

What? Para dressage freestyle and evening performance

Covered seat ticket price: from €42

Uncovered seat ticket price: from €29

Strolling ticket: €20

Sunday 10 September

What? Grand prix freestyle with medal ceremony

Covered seat ticket price: sold out

Uncovered seat ticket price: from €39

Strolling ticket: €25

Parking costs €5 per car, per day.

Please contact tickets@riesenbeck2023.com for a personal offer for groups of 20 people and more.

European Dressage Championships season tickets

Advertised as “subscription” tickets, these are tickets that provide access for the entirety of the competition, with prices starting from €132.50 for adults and €68.90 for children aged between four and 11.

Tickets for children at the European Dressage Championships

Entry for children six years old and under is free. Reduced prices are offered for children between seven and 17 years old.

Disabled access for the European Dressage Championships

Wheelchair users should email tickets@riesenbeck2023.com for more information.

