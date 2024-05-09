



1. Badminton dressage underway

The dressage phase of the five-star competition at Mars Badminton Horse Trials is underway with 69 coming forward after yesterday’s first horse inspection. There were two late withdrawals – Tom McEwen with CHF Cooliser and Richard Coney with Poetry In Motion – while Bill Levett had a nervous wait when Huberthus AC was sent to the holding box, before being accepted after trotting up for a second time. A range of clothing choices from shorts to floaty dresses were seen on the trot-up strip yesterday – check out our picture gallery of the best dressed riders. Our team of expert reporters are poised to bring you all the news as it happens throughout the event so stick with H&H and you won’t miss a thing.

Follow all the Badminton action

2. Grassroots champions crowned

Congratulations to all who took part in the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships at Badminton yesterday – simply to qualify for this prestigious event is an achievement in itself. Engineering student Ben Fairbrother, 20, was the BE90 national champion with his mother Jo’s 12-year-old Upper Limit. Ben stepped up his involvement in the horse after his mother fell seriously ill, leading to a stay in intensive care, and the pair have won the title on their first eventing run of the year.

Osteopath Lucinda Mills improved on her first visit to Badminton grassroots five years ago when standing on top of the podium in the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships BE100 class on her own Chaconda Blue. As well as working as a human osteopath and freelance rider, Lucinda is training to be an equine and canine osteopath too.

Read the grassroots reports and see course photos

3. Loose horses in London

Have the pictures of Army horses galloping loose along the streets of central London had any impact on the behaviour of drivers meeting horses on the roads elsewhere? The jury appears to be out, as while some equestrians say they have seen a clear change for the better, others feel the situation is as bad as ever. Leanne Docherty of Denbighshire, North Wales, told H&H: “I rode my horse the day after the incident with the cavalry horses and did think that some drivers had increased awareness of the need to be slow and safe around horses. Then, I got to the main road where I needed to walk 150 yards to get to a quiet back lane on the other side. None of the drivers on this road slowed down.”

Read full story

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.