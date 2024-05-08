



Want to see Mars Badminton Horse Trials trot-up pictures from today’s first horse inspection? Don’t worry, we’re here to bring you the fashion highlights from this afternoon, as well as the news of who came under extra scrutiny of the ground jury before being accepted.

From floaty dresses to patriotic ties and short suits, here are our picks of the riders’ outfits…

Six feet off the floor – Alice Casburn wears the Fairfax & Favour Gina top in tan with leopard print trousers to present her mother Caroline’s Topspin.

Boyd Martin shows his patriotic side as he trots up Tsetserleg TSF, who belongs to Christine, Thomas IV and Tommie Turner.

Bubby Upton rocks a green floaty dress. She rides her mother Rachel’s Cola.

Dorset-based US rider Cosby Green steps forward in a vivid blue short suit for her Badminton debut with Bel Mar Farm’s Copper Beech.

Felicity Collins wears a green houndstooth suit with Holland Cooper accessories for trotting up RSH Contend Or, who belongs to Felicity’s late mother Vicky and Avrina Milton.

Felix Vogg sports a light three-piece suit and matching bow tie as he presents Cartania, owned by Phoenix Eventing S.à.r.l. and her rider.

Georgie Goss strides forward in a blue spotted dress with Feloupe, owned by her rider, Suzanne Doggett and Lucy Fleming.

Harry Meade takes the Hiho Silver prize for best-dressed male – the female equivalent went to Rosie Bradley Hole. He has three rides and is pictured with Charlotte Opperman’s Cavalier Crystal.

British first-timer Helen Bates’ ensemble includes the Oakham Ankle Boots in stone and the Felbrigg Belt in stone from Fairfax & Favor. She will ride her own and her mother Christine’s Carpe Diem.

Jessica Phoenix floats down the strip in a long coat with the grey ex-racehorse Wabbit, owned by Jim Phillips and his rider.

Three-time Badminton winner Pippa Funnell trots up Nick and Sarah Ross’s MCS Maverick – she nearly lost her hat on the return trip and ditched it when she presented second horse Majas Hope.

Ros Canter and Alex Moody’s Izilot DHI has a good look around as his rider sports an elegant blouse to bring him forward.

Tom Crisp teams up a floral blouse and a grey checked waistcoat. His ride is Liberty And Glory, owned by his wife Sophie and her parents Patricia and Robin Balfour.

Zara Tindall joins Tom in adding shades to her ensemble. She presents Class Affair, owned by Gleadhill House Stud.

Badminton Horse Trials trot-up pictures by Peter Nixon

