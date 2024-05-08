For many people, to tackle the BE90 grassroots championships cross-country course is a lifelong dream, the culmination of years of work – in many cases, combining a non-horsey job and eventing.
What is the course like if you make it to Mars Badminton Horse Trials for the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships? Find out by looking through our photos. The track is designed by James Willis and the optimum time is 6min 36sec.
BE90 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024
Fence 1: BE Tree Trunk
Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Table
Fence 3: British Horse Foundation Fallen Tree
Fence 4ab: Voltaire Design Brushes
Fence 4a
Fence 4b
Fence 5: Wiltshire Brewers’ Drays
Fence 6ab: British Equestrian Federation Lodges
Fence 6a – the direct route is the corner of the house on the left and the slower route is the spread part of the house straight ahead
Fence 6b direct route
Fence 6b slower route
Fences 7 and 8ab: Voltaire Design Saddle & Lake
Fence 7
Fence 8a – the grassroots fence is on the right and the back of the five-star fence on the left
Fence 8a side view
Fence 8b
Fence 9: Bedmax Brush Roll
Fence 10: MIM Oxer
Fence 11ab: Bloomfields Horseboxes Gates
Fence 11a
Fence 11b
Fence 12: Equireel Corner Brush
Fence 13: KBIS Broken Bridge
Side view
Fences 14ab and 15: Spillers Brushes & Log
Fence 14a
Fence 14b
Fence 15
Fence 16: World Horse Welfare Ditch & Brush
Fence 17ab: Lightsource bp Feeders
Fence 17a
Fence 17b
Fence 18ab: Cross Country App Rail & Brush
Fence 18a
Fence 18b
Fence 19: Voltaire Design Trakehner
Fence 20: Mars Equestrian Wall
Fence 21ab: Retraining of Racehorses Tree Trunk
Fence 21a
Fence 21b
Fence 22: Voltaire Design Horseshoe
