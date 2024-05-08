{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Are you ready to tackle the BE100 grassroots championships? Check out pictures of the cross-country course

    • Would you like to tackle the BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course at Mars Badminton Horse Trials?

    Have a look at all the fences on the 2024 track for the Voltaire Design sponsored-competition below. The course is designed by James Willis and the optimum time is 6min 16sec.

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024

    Fence 1: BE Tree Trunk

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course fence 1

    Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Table

    Fence 3: British Horse Foundation Fallen Tree

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 3

    Fence 4ab: Voltaire Design Brushes

    Fence 4a

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course fence 4a

    Fence 4b

    Fence 5: Wiltshire Brewers’ Drays

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course fence 5

    Fence 6ab: British Equestrian Federation Lodges

    Fence 6a – the direct route is over the corner of the house on the left or the slower route is straight over the house

    Fence 6b direct route

    Fence 6b slower route

    Fences 7 and 8ab: Voltaire Design Saddle & Lake

    Fence 7

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course fence 7 2024

    Fence 8a – the grassroots fence is on the right, with the back view of the five-star fence on the left

    Fence 8a

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 8a

    Fence 8b

    Fence 9: Bedmax Brush Roll

    Fence 10: MIM Oxer

    Fence 11ab: Bloomfields Horseboxes Gates

    Fence 11a

    Fence 11b

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 11b

    Fence 12: Equireel Corner Brush

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 12

    Fence 13: KBIS Broken Bridge

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 13

    Side view

    Fences 14ab and 15: Spillers Brushes & Log

    Fence 14a

    Fence 14b

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course fence 14b

    Fence 15

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 15

    Fence 16: World Horse Welfare Ditch & Brush

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 16

    Fence 17ab: Lightsource bp Feeders

    Fence 17a

    Fence 17b

    Fence 18ab: Cross Country App Rail & Brush

    Fence 18a

    Fence 18b

    BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024 fence 18b

    Fence 19: Voltaire Design Trakehner

    Straight route

    The long route is to jump this BE90 fence backwards

    Fence 20: Mars Equestrian Wall

    Fence 21ab: Retraining of Racehorses Tree Trunk

    Fence 21a

    Fence 21b

    Fence 22: Voltaire Design Horseshoe

    How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

    If you are interested in watching the live five-star action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

    Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
