



Would you like to tackle the BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course at Mars Badminton Horse Trials?

Have a look at all the fences on the 2024 track for the Voltaire Design sponsored-competition below. The course is designed by James Willis and the optimum time is 6min 16sec.

BE100 grassroots championships cross-country course 2024

Fence 1: BE Tree Trunk

Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Table

Fence 3: British Horse Foundation Fallen Tree

Fence 4ab: Voltaire Design Brushes

Fence 4a

Fence 4b

Fence 5: Wiltshire Brewers’ Drays

Fence 6ab: British Equestrian Federation Lodges

Fence 6a – the direct route is over the corner of the house on the left or the slower route is straight over the house

Fence 6b direct route

Fence 6b slower route

Fences 7 and 8ab: Voltaire Design Saddle & Lake

Fence 7

Fence 8a – the grassroots fence is on the right, with the back view of the five-star fence on the left

Fence 8a

Fence 8b

Fence 9: Bedmax Brush Roll

Fence 10: MIM Oxer

Fence 11ab: Bloomfields Horseboxes Gates

Fence 11a

Fence 11b

Fence 12: Equireel Corner Brush

Fence 13: KBIS Broken Bridge

Side view

Fences 14ab and 15: Spillers Brushes & Log

Fence 14a

Fence 14b

Fence 15

Fence 16: World Horse Welfare Ditch & Brush

Fence 17ab: Lightsource bp Feeders

Fence 17a

Fence 17b

Fence 18ab: Cross Country App Rail & Brush

Fence 18a

Fence 18b

Fence 19: Voltaire Design Trakehner

Straight route

The long route is to jump this BE90 fence backwards

Fence 20: Mars Equestrian Wall

Fence 21ab: Retraining of Racehorses Tree Trunk

Fence 21a

Fence 21b

Fence 22: Voltaire Design Horseshoe

