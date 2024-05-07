Laura Collett withdraws one of her two Badminton rides





Laura Collett has withdrawn one of her Mars Badminton Horse Trials rides from this week’s event (8-12 May).

The British rider, who won Badminton in 2022 with London 52, was due to start Badminton on two mares owned by their breeders. She has withdrawn Yvonne Ferguson’s Bling from the event but will still start on Lucy Nelson’s Hester.

Laura Collett: Badminton Horse Trials “mixed emotions”

Laura said she has “mixed emotions” as she posted on Instagram that she is “on the way to the best event in the world with Hester, who is ready to tackle her first five-star”.

She added she is “absolutely gutted we have had to leave Bling at home as she’s not 100%”.

“I’m devastated for her owner and all the team who have put so much work into getting her to this point, but ultimately her welfare comes first. I know she’ll come back fighting and her five-star debut will just have to be at another time,” said Laura.

“The biggest thank you to my amazing team for getting us here and keeping the show on the road – Tilly Hughes, Polly Holbrook, Elsa Ireland and Eloise Hirst.”

Laura Collett will start Badminton Horse Trials as number 73 on the grey mare Hester.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you are interested in watching the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 via the website and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s action later. Find out more…

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials with no limits on how much you can read, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website from as little as £1 a week. Sign up now. And don’t miss our bumper 22-page magazine report on Badminton, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from top names, in the issue of Horse & Hound dated 16 May.

You may also be interested in…