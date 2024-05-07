Two Brits, an Irish rider and a first-timer among the latest Badminton withdrawals





The latest Mars Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals for this week’s event (8-12 May) cover riders of several nationalities.

Britain’s James Rushbrooke, who was to be number 23, has been denied the chance to go for a third Badminton completion, having pulled out his own Milchem Eclipse. The pair were 43rd here in 2022 and 17th last year, both times with jumping clears across country.

Britain’s Rose Nesbitt, who was due to start as number 58, has withdrawn EG Michealangelo, owned by his rider and Francesca and John Nesbitt. The pair were set to make their third Badminton start having completed in 2022 and fallen at the Holland Cooper Owl Hole at fence 12ab last year.

Also among the latest Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals is Ireland’s Joseph Murphy with Sarah Hughes’ and his own Barrichello (number 17). Barrichello fell at the last combination across country at Badminton 2022 with Joseph’s compatriot Cathal Daniels, but completed Pau Horse Trials last year with Joseph.

Belgium’s Seppe Vilain has also withdrawn Steve Vilain’s Kawa De La Cour Z, with whom he was set to make his Badminton debut as number 50, having finished 18th in the five-star at Luhmühlen Horse Trials last year.

As expected, US rider Boyd Martin has also now officially withdrawn On Cue, who was drawn as number 76, and Britain’s Kirsty Chabert has pulled out Classic VI, both horses having started at the Kentucky Three-Day Event two weeks ago. Boyd still pilots Tsetserleg TSF as number seven and Kirsty – who was double entered on Classic VI and Opposition Heraldik Girl – will start on the latter as number 44.

