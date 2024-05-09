



An engineering student who has stepped up his involvement in his mother’s horse after she fell ill topped the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships BE90 results today at Mars Badminton Horse Trials.

Ben Fairbrother, 20, was second after dressage on 26.3 and moved up to win when he stayed on that first-phase score with his mother Jo’s 12-year-old Upper Limit.

“I only rode ‘Max’ at events last year and Mum would school him in between because I’m quite busy with university,” explained Ben, who has only been eventing for three seasons, having previously showjumped.

“Then in November her stomach ruptured and she was in intensive care for 10 or 11 days, so I took over riding him. She is a lot better now – she’s here and has been a big help. She’s not completely back to full strength, but hopefully she will get back to riding later this year once her core muscles are stronger. We are so thankful she is ok. She’s always helped me with everything ever since I was tiny.”

Ben is studying for a masters in civil and structural engineering at Dundee and is based at his parents’ home in Stirling, travelling in to university daily – “it’s a lot of miles on the car”. This was the first time he had visited Badminton and the grassroots championships was his first eventing run of the year.

Welsh section D gelding Lodor Carl made his final eventing run a successful one when he took second. He has won 18 times at affiliated events and, aged 14 and with nothing left to prove, he will now move into pure dressage.

“He’s my pride and joy and just the most consistent pony going,” said his owner and rider Katie Mathias, who is from Pembrokeshire in Wales and works as a GP three days a week

“He’s only got little legs but he flew today and gave me everything. I’ve been to Badminton twice before with ‘Carlos’ and not had our best luck here – the first year there was a faller in front of me cross country and I was held for the first time, then last year I let him down and we had a pole down – so it was nice to get the job done today.”

Suzanne Ross landed third with 12-year-old Findatie Bracken, who was originally intended as a dressage horse for Suzanne’s sister, Colina Pickles, who worked for Bill Levett before setting up on her own.

“She and my sister decided dressage wasn’t to be her future career, so I was chosen to have a go at jumping her. From the first moment she jumped, she decided that was going to be her life and she’s just been so consistent,” said Suzanne, who is based in Stratford-upon-Avon and works as head of operations for an architects’ practice.

“Colina is also my trainer and looks after Bracken so I’m lucky. It’s been a good day for Team Pickles as BE100 winner Lucinda Mills is also her pupil, as is Annabel Ridway, who was fourth in the BE90. We wouldn’t be here without her and the dedication she puts into us.”

Three combinations were responsible for most of the faults on James Willis’ cross-country track, over which 59.2% of starters jumped clear in the grassroots championships BE90 results.

The double of angled Voltaire Design Brushes (fence 4ab), the British Equestrian Federation Lodges (fence 6ab) and the Spillers Brushes and Log (fences 14ab and 15) – two skinnies on a turn followed by a run up a hill to a log – all caused their fair share of problems.

The British Equestrian Federation Lodges was a clever fence. At the first element, riders had to choose between jumping the corner of a house, leading to the direct exit element, or across the width of the house to take the longer route out of the complex.

