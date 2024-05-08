



The Mars Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the 2024 event have been released. All horses presented at the first Badminton trot-up were accepted, meaning 69 go forward to the first phase in this year’s five-star (8–12 May). Last-minute withdrawals were Tom McEwen with CHF Cooliser and Richard Coney and Poetry In Motion.

Barnie Brotherton, 21, is this year’s guinea pig rider and will ride Heidi Woodhead’s DHI King Nelson, with whom he partnered at the 2023 Young Rider European Eventing Championships. They will do their test at 8.40am.

Barnie and the nine-year-old gelding are not competing at Badminton, but their performance allows the event’s systems to be tested ahead of the first competitor.

Tom Jackson and Farndon will be the first competitors into the arena at 9am, with Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy closing the first day at 4.24pm.

Competition will get underway again at 9am on Friday when Louise Harwood and Native Spirit enter the arena, while the final competitor will be Harry Meade and the third of his rides Red Kite, who close first phase proceedings at 4.16pm.

Badminton Horse Trials dressage times: find out when your favourites will ride

Thursday 9 May

Friday 10 May

View the full dressage times

