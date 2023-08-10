



Kitty King has taken the lead at the conclusion of the first rotation of team riders in the European Eventing Championships dressage, but admitted she was disappointed with her mark.

Riding Vendredi Biats, owned by Diana Bown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Samantha Wilson and the late Sally Eyre, the British rider put in a virtually mistake-free test from the lovely still, square first halt onwards and scored 27.5.

“I hope the judges don’t get too generous after a nice long lunch,” said Kitty. “He was really onside and didn’t really make any mistakes. The rein-back [where the pair did one extra step] was a shame because he’s really good at those, but it was just a little bit of miscommunication between us. But otherwise he was really super and tried the whole time, so I’m really proud of him.”

Talking about her role as team pathfinder on the cross-country, Kitty said: “I’ve got a job to do, going first, hopefully to put in a good score for the team to get us all going and fill them all with confidence.

“I’ve done it once before, at Blair at the 2015 Europeans. I didn’t think I’d enjoy it but it’s not as bad as it seems. A friend of mine reminded me that actually probably my best rides have been when I haven’t sat around all day watching.”

Kitty added she will try and replicate her ride at Luhmühlen in June, where she set off early and finished the competition in second, as well as other top events where she has had an early time and gone well.

Dutch rider and team coach scores 29

Andy Heffernan was the first to break the 30-barrier when he scored 29 with Gideon, as the pathfinder for the Dutch team. He holds second at this early stage behind Kitty.

“I was pleased with the horse. I was slightly disappointed with the mark – I thought it would be a couple of marks better, but it’s in the 20s,” said Andy.

“His trot work is always quite flash. He’s quite an eye-catching horse. I was a bit disappointed because the judges went straight from the trot down to fives and sixes for his walk and he normally gets eights for his walk. Even the people that help me were a little bit perplexed by that.

“His canter is his most difficult gait – just he can get a little bit stampy in his hind leg – so I could see that being a bit of a challenge, but I didn’t expect the walk. But anyway, it is what it is.

“It’s a decent cross-country track out there and I don’t think it’s a dressage competition. I hope that I’ll be close enough that I should have an influence.”

Andy is juggling being Dutch team coach with riding here this week.

“I’m riding to try and get the team qualification for Paris,” he said. “The guys have been so cool and helpful and tell me to make sure I have enough time for myself. So I’ve got no complaints. I do feel like I’ve got a lot to think about – maybe that’s a good thing.”

Giovanni Ugolotti now holds third for Italy with Karin and Kristina Rausing’s Swirly Temptress, having scored 30.6.

“We’re very, very pleased – it’s a shame about the mistake in the rein-back, I think that was quite costly – but overall I think the mare did a very good job,” he said. “She stayed with me, she was very rideable and I’m very happy.”

Early leader Malin Hansen-Hotopp is now fourth for Germany in the European Eventing Championships dressage standings.

