



Last year’s Blenheim Horse Trials winner Malin Hansen-Hotopp kicked off Germany’s effort in the European Eventing Championships dressage this morning (10 August) with a mark of 31.5.

She piloted the striking 11-year-old dapple grey Carlitos Quidditch K, owned by Bodil Ipsen, through the test with just a couple of small errors in the early work. The marks also dropped to four in the second flying change.

“He was nervous – more nervous than I expected beforehand – so when I had to halt in front of the crowds, he was a little bit afraid, so that was a bit sad,” she said. “So we just had some little faults. I know that we can do it better. But it’s okay.”

This is Malin’s senior championship debut, but she says she has a good temperament for competitive riding.

“Before dressage, I think I was calm and motivated to ride,” she said.

The first rider in, Sarah Ennis, got Ireland off to a solid start with a mark of 38.8 with Peter Cole and Susanna Francke’s championship debutant Granstown Jackson. The horse lacked some relaxation, particularly in his neck and head, throughout the test and also showed some greenness in the flying changes.

“I’m very proud of him today. He tried really hard, he stayed very level-headed,” she said. “He still doesn’t find the changes the easiest in the world. He can do everything else, but he’s better at the other two phases and he is capable of finishing on his dressage score, so that will be exciting. Hopefully the other team riders will go well.”

Although she’s an experienced championship rider, this is Sarah’s first time acting as team pathfinder. She is yet to walk the course, but with the ground on the softer side, she is confident Granstown Jackson can cope after wet going runs at Ballindenisk and Chatsworth this spring.

Meanwhile senior team first-timer Cyril Gavriloc scored 33.6 with the smart, athletic nine-year-old chestnut Elmundo De Gasco to give Belgian their first mark in this European Eventing Championships dressage.

Horse & Hound has a team of reporters covering all the action at the Europeans in Haras du Pin. To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in:

How to watch the European Eventing Championships 2023 The British squad, traditional dress and military uniform: photos from the European Eventing Championships first trot-up Would you jump these? Check out every fence on European Eventing Championships cross-country course Two horses held at European Eventing Championships first trot-up – including one for key nation Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.