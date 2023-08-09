



Want to see the European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos?

You know you need to check out all the British pairs and see which teams had the smartest outfits…

The Brits

Reigning Badminton champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

Laura Collett with London 52

Reigning world champion Yasmin Ingham presents Banzai Du Loir

Tom Jackson, who is making his senior squad debut, with Capels Hollow Drift

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats

Tom McEwen presents JL Dublin, the horse who is reigning European champion after winning under Nicola Wilson in 2021

European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos

Ireland’s Susie Berry presents the 11-year-old mare Clever Trick

Germany’s Jerome Robine looked smart in uniform as he presented Black Ice

Italy’s Emiliano Portale was another rocking his uniform as he brought forward Scuderia 1918 Future

Robin Godel, who is representing Switzerland, played it cool in a cap with Grandeur De Lully CH

Lina Forsberg, who rides for Sweden, drew the eye in white jeans and black boots with a chic white blouse while presenting Kaizen

Poland’s sole representative, Joanna Pawlak, wore a striking monochrome dress while trotting up Fantastic Frieda

The French team always sport striking red trousers, and this year it was no different. Here is Stephane Landois presenting Ride For Thais Chaman Dumont

Finally, the Austrian team continued to stay loyal to their country’s traditions. Here is Daniel Dunst with Chevalier 97…

…while one of Daniel’s team mates, Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati, wore her customary Drindl while trotting up Oklahoma 2

Pictures by Peter Nixon

To keep reading on our website after five articles, readers will need to buy a subscription. Visit horseandhound.co.uk/join to buy a Horse & Hound website unlimited subscription or, for great value, visit magazinesdirect.com/XHH-brandsite for a combined magazine and website subscription. If you are already a magazine subscriber, the cost to upgrade your subscription to include full website access is minimal – call 0330 333 1113 to find out more.

You might also be interested in:

Two horses held at European Eventing Championships first trot-up – including one for key nation Would you jump these? Check out every fence on European Eventing Championships cross-country course Find out when the British riders and key contenders do their dressage at the European Eventing Championships How to watch the European Eventing Championships 2023 Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.