The British squad, traditional dress and military uniform: photos from the European Eventing Championships first trot-up

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Want to see the European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos?

    You know you need to check out all the British pairs and see which teams had the smartest outfits…

    The Brits

    Reigning Badminton champions Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo

    Rosalind CANTER riding LORDSHIPS GRAFFALO for GBR during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Laura Collett with London 52

    Laura COLLETT riding LONDON 52 for GBR during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Reigning world champion Yasmin Ingham presents Banzai Du Loir

    Yasmin INGHAM riding BANZAI DU LOIR for GBR during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Tom Jackson, who is making his senior squad debut, with Capels Hollow Drift

    Tom JACKSON riding CAPELS HOLLOW DRIFT for GBR during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Kitty King and Vendredi Biats

    Kitty KING riding VENDREDI BIATS for GBR during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Tom McEwen presents JL Dublin, the horse who is reigning European champion after winning under Nicola Wilson in 2021

    Tom MCEWEN riding JL DUBLIN for GBR during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos

    Ireland’s Susie Berry presents the 11-year-old mare Clever Trick

    Susannah BERRY riding CLEVER TRICK for IRL during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Germany’s Jerome Robine looked smart in uniform as he presented Black Ice

    Jerome ROBINE riding BLACK ICE for GER during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Italy’s Emiliano Portale was another rocking his uniform as he brought forward Scuderia 1918 Future

    Emiliano PORTALE riding SCUDERIA 1918 FUTURE for ITA during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Robin Godel, who is representing Switzerland, played it cool in a cap with Grandeur De Lully CH

    Robin GODEL riding GRANDEUR DE LULLY CH for SUI during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Lina Forsberg, who rides for Sweden, drew the eye in white jeans and black boots with a chic white blouse while presenting Kaizen

    Lina FORSBERG riding KAIZEN for SWE during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Poland’s sole representative, Joanna Pawlak, wore a striking monochrome dress while trotting up Fantastic Frieda

    Joanna PAWLAK riding FANTASTIC FRIEDA for POL during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    The French team always sport striking red trousers, and this year it was no different. Here is Stephane Landois presenting Ride For Thais Chaman Dumont

    Stephane LANDOIS riding RIDE FOR THAIS CHAMAN DUMONT for FRA during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Finally, the Austrian team continued to stay loyal to their country’s traditions. Here is Daniel Dunst with Chevalier 97…

    Daniel DUNST riding CHEVALIER 97 for AUT during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    …while one of Daniel’s team mates, Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati, wore her customary Drindl while trotting up Oklahoma 2

    Katrin KHODDAM - HAZRATI riding OKLAHOMA 2 for AUT during the 1st Horse Inspection at the FEI Eventing European Championship in Haras du Pin in Normandy in France between the 9th-13th August 2023

    Pictures by Peter Nixon

