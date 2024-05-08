Oliver Townend’s shock Badminton withdrawal, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Oliver Townend’s Badminton withdrawal

Oliver Townend’s bid for the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing is over after he withdrew his sole ride, Ballaghmor Class, from this week’s Mars Badminton Horse Trials (8-12 May). Oliver said he was “gutted” to withdraw “Thomas” and explained that the 17-year-old gelding had an abscess earlier in the season and consequently missed a couple of runs and gallops. “This morning (7 May) he went for his final gallop and with the 11min 30sec cross-country course combined with the possible soft ground we don’t feel he’s at his normal five-star fitness right now.” Oliver added that Thomas is “fit and well” but it was simply not in his best interest to run this week. More withdrawals were announced ahead of the first horse inspection, which gets under way at 4.30pm today (8 May), including one of Laura Collett’s rides, Bling, James Rushbrooke and Milchem Eclipse, Rose Nesbitt and EG Michelangelo, and Ireland’s Joseph Murphy and Barrichello.

2. A showjumper sold for €2.3 million

Dark Chocolate, ridden and produced by Ireland’s Denis Lynch, was the top lot at the Aloga showjumping horse auction in Belgium this week. The 10-year-old grand prix stallion was sold for €2.3 million (£1,975,000) for a European-based student of Cian O’Connor, with aims of the young rider European Championships this year. Dark Chocolate was the leading eight-year-old in the seven- and eight-year-old final with Denis at the Dublin Horse Show in 2022 and has enjoyed multiple placings at five-star level.

3. An extraordinary grey

Martin Fuchs’ Leone Jei demonstrated his superb talent once again, when he won the Rolex grand prix at the Royal Windsor Horse Show last weekend. “I knew after I walked the course that the jump-off would suit us very well and if I do a good job, then normally he’s going to jump two clear rounds,” said Martin, who won the class last year on Connor Jei. “I knew that I had to risk everything, having some of the fastest riders in the world coming after me. If I do the same amount of strides as the others I can be a bit slower but his energy and ability enables me to leave out strides where other horses aren’t able to.”

